Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,772 in the last 365 days.

Working visit of Ilham Aliyev to United States

AZERBAIJAN, August 9 - To His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Your Majesty,Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the brotherly people of your country on the occasion of July 30 — the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco...

30 July 2025, 11:07

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working visit of Ilham Aliyev to United States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more