Working visit of Ilham Aliyev to United States

AZERBAIJAN, August 9 - To His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco

Your Majesty,Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the brotherly people of your country on the occasion of July 30 — the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco...

30 July 2025, 11:07

