DOH CLOSES PANCHO & LEFTY’S CANTINA & RESTAURANTE FOR MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina & Restaurante, located at 75-5725 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island, due to multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, operated by Kailua-Kona Restaurants Inc., received a red placard on August 7 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection, the health department inspector observed the following violations:

Live and dead cockroaches were observed on food-contact surfaces, in ready-to-eat foods and in kitchen and food storage areas;

Equipment, food-contact surfaces and utensils were not clean to sight and touch;

Physical facilities were neither maintained nor cleaned;

Handwashing sink was obstructed and not supplied with disposable towels;

Refrigerated foods were not separated and protected to prevent cross-contamination;

No Certified Safe Food Handler was on-site during operations.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Have a professional pest control operator perform service and submit the service report to the DOH;

Complete a deep cleaning and disinfection of all food- and non-food contact surfaces;

Retrain employees on proper food storage requirements;

Ensure all handwashing stations are unobstructed and equipped with disposable towels;

Ensure at least one employee with a valid Safe Food Handler certificate is on duty during operational hours.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and the DOH has conducted a follow-up inspection. The operator will contact the DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to Food Safety Branch.

