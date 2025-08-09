Interior Approves Mining Plan to Unlock 14.5 Million Tons of Coal at Antelope Mine

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced approval of a mining plan modification that will unlock 14.5 million tons of federally owned coal at the Antelope Mine in Converse County, Wyoming. The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement issued the decision following completion of a rigorous environmental assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact.

The action approves the West Antelope II South Tract Mining Plan Modification associated with Federal Coal Lease WYW-177903 and authorizes coal production across approximately 857 federal acres. This critical decision extends the life of the mine—through 2037—supporting continued production from one of the Powder River Basin’s key energy contributors.

“The Trump administration is delivering on its promise to revitalize American coal and unleash our nation’s energy potential,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This decision boosts American jobs, enhances energy security and supports communities that rely on coal to power their homes and economies.”

Antelope Mine is operated by Navajo Transitional Energy Company and supports 359 full-time jobs. Located in both Converse and Campbell counties, the mine employs conventional surface-mining techniques and ships coal from an on-site rail facility to power plants and industrial customers across the country.

The mining plan modification ensures the continued availability of low-sulfur, low-ash, subbituminous coal from the Powder River Basin, a key region responsible for fueling a significant portion of America’s coal-fired electricity. The decision aligns with President Trump’s broader national energy strategy to reduce reliance on foreign sources, fortify grid reliability, and protect American jobs.

This decision supports the Trump administration’s executive orders that aim to boost the clean coal industry in the U.S and promote energy independence. It also supports the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which helps the coal industry by lowering royalty payments for mining coal on federal land and making more land available for coal mining.

“As global instability continues to threaten energy markets, the need for reliable, domestic coal has never been clearer,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Mineral Management Adam Suess. “This action underscores our commitment to commonsense permitting, environmental stewardship and Energy Dominance.”

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and other federal environmental laws, OSMRE conducted a full environmental review of the proposed mining plan modification. The resulting Finding of No Significant Impact confirms that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, paving the way for continued coal recovery under lawful, science-based oversight.

The Trump administration continues to take decisive action to reverse bureaucratic barriers, streamline federal permitting, and reinvest in and reinvigorate coal communities. Today’s announcement builds on a series of recent actions aimed at restoring American energy leadership and delivering results for working American families. Earlier this month, the Department gave the green light for Hurricane Creek Mining, LLC to mine coal on Bryson Mountain in Claiborne County, Tennessee—a project expected to produce up to 1.8 million tons of coal over the next 10 years.

For more information about the mining plan modification, visit https://www.osmre.gov/programs/regulating-active-coal-mines/federal-lands.

###