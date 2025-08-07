FAA Releases Updated Air Traffic Controller, Safety Inspector Hiring Plans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy released the FAA’s updated plans detailing how it will hire, train, and develop the best and the brightest air traffic controllers and aviation safety personnel. The plan accounts for ongoing innovation in our skies, including aircraft with innovative electric and hybrid systems, increased drone presence, growth in commercial space travel, and technology advancements such as artificial intelligence.

By the numbers: Under the latest Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan, the FAA anticipates hiring at least 8,900 new air traffic controllers through 2028, including 2,000 in 2025. The Aviation Safety Workforce Plan calls for hiring about 4,600 safety inspectors and engineers through 2034.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the USDOT isn’t just solving today’s problems. By looking ahead and planning for the future of transportation, we can ensure America remains the global aerospace leader,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Putting the best and brightest in our towers and in the field will allow us to make flying safer, reduce delays and cancellations, and bring about a Golden Age of travel.”

“The aviation ecosystem is rapidly evolving and the FAA must adapt to unprecedented changes,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Our success depends on highly skilled and dedicated air traffic control and aviation safety inspector workforces and growing both is a top priority for the FAA.”

Groundbreaking initiatives: Under the leadership of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau, the FAA has taken unprecedented action to speed up air traffic controller hiring and training. During a supercharged hiring initiative in March, the FAA streamlined the process while qualifying and referring more than 8,320 candidates to the controller aptitude exam. While it previously took more than 13 months from application to admission into the FAA Academy, the best and brightest are already entering.

In May, Secretary Duffy unveiled a new package of actions to further supercharge the air traffic controller workforce, including financial incentives, rewarding Academy graduates who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities and expediting routine medical and security clearances.

The FAA also is:

Initiating a year-round hiring track for experienced controllers from the military and private industry.

Filling every seat at the FAA Academy and increasing classroom capacity.

Expanding the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI), which allows students who complete the coursework to bypass the Academy and report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.

Deploying upgraded Tower Simulation Systems at 95 facilities, which can reduce training times by up to 27 percent.

What they do: Employees in the FAA’s Aviation Safety (AVS) division perform critical functions, including monitoring and enforcing compliance with regulations, investigating accidents and incidents, certifying aircraft, personnel, equipment and avionics and administering the FAA’s medical programs.

Challenges: AVS must keep up with rapid technological advancements such as advanced materials for aircraft structures, systems, alternate fuels, airports, and airspace; innovative electric and hybrid systems; and the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

A robust hiring strategy: Initiatives to recruit skilled and experienced inspectors, engineers, and medical officers include: