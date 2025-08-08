Discount Advance tickets on sale now for 2025 N.C. State Fair

There is no time like fair time and now is the time to save money and get a jump on planning your trip to the 2025 N.C. State Fair, happening Oct. 16-26 in Raleigh. Discount advance tickets can be purchased online now through Oct. 16. Tickets can also be purchased daily at the Dorton Arena kiosk and walk-up tickets will be available from Oct. 3 through 16 at Gate 9 at the fairgrounds.

“The fair is a great place to make cherished memories with your family and friends,” said Kent Yelverton, N.C. State Fair director. “These prices are the best ticket offers you’ll see this fair season, so be sure to buy your advance tickets today.”

The advanced ticket prices are as follows:

Adults (ages 13-64) are $10, youth (ages 6-12) and senior adult tickets are $5 and children 5 and under are free. Group tickets are also available for groups of 40 people or more with prices at $8 for adults and $4 for youth.

Advance tickets for ride ticket cards, ride wristbands, the State Fair Flyer and the State Fair SkyGazer are available through Oct. 16. These purchases do not include admission to the fair. The prices are $11 for 18 ride tickets, $31 per unlimited ride wristband, $6 one-way or $9 round-trip for the State Fair Flyer, and $6 for the State Fair SkyGazer.

It is important to note that each ride wristband will be valid for one day only during the duration of the fair. Ride ticket cards and wristbands are not valid for the State Fair Flyer or the State Fair SkyGazer.

Additionally, the State Fair offers online-only, special-themed ticket packages, including two new packages:

(NEW) Bright Lights and Boots Package – One gate admission and one ticket to the NCHSRA Rodeo Event held on Monday, Oct. 20 or Tuesday, Oct. 21 for $18. ($2 savings)

Dizzy Pass – One gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband for $39 ($2 savings)

Kegs & Cork Pass – One gate admission ticket, one N.C. Public House Beer + Wine ticket for $18 ($2 savings)

(NEW) Sippin’ Spirits Package – One gate admission ticket and one Still House Cocktail ticket for $23. ($2 savings)

State Fair Flyer Package – Two gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets for $34 ($4 savings)

State Fair SkyGazer – One gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket for $14 ($2 savings) This year the prices the consumer sees when they access the online purchase website will reflect an all-in price, which is the price with taxes and fees included. For more information on tickets, check out the “Important Information for Carnival Ticketing” section under the “Buy Tickets Now” tab on the State Fair website. The 2025 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.



