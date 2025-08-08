MFA Spokesperson’s Comments on the Extraordinary Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting, 8 August 2025

Singapore welcomes the positive outcomes reached at the Extraordinary Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur on 7 August 2025. We congratulate all parties involved in the successful conclusion of the Meeting, which was facilitated by Malaysia in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair, as a positive step towards regional peace and stability. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 8 AUGUST 2025

