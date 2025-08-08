VA opens doors for unhoused Veterans

In January 2024, an estimated 32,882 Veterans were experiencing homelessness in the United States.

While this represents a 7.5% decrease from 2023, VA’s goal is to move 28,000 unsheltered Veterans into interim or permanent housing. But the path to “home” is not always straight.

This was the case for Veteran Michael Magyar. After being discharged from the Army and struggling, Magyar found himself without a home. Connecting with VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) helped him turn the tide. HUD-VASH helped Magyar gain temporary and then long-term housing through HUD’s Housing Choice Vouchers. These programs provided the wraparound services and support he needed to remain stably housed.

Case manager Autumn Hail came into his life at the same time. While Magyar admits they didn’t always see eye to eye, he called on his Army training to help him commit himself to following her advice and suggestions. This decision paid off. Through the help of VA programs, Magyar was finally able to purchase a home.

“Veterans Affairs, particularly the HUD-VASH program, gave me the stability, resources and hope I needed to reclaim my life,” said Magyar. “I now have the tools, support and mindset to live a life of stability and purpose. And for that, I am forever thankful.”

Some homeless Veterans may decline help the first, fifth and twelfth time they are offered it. Only through continual relationship building can VA staff help turn “not yet” into “yes”.

The path to stability

The road to permanent housing begins with meeting Veterans where they are, and VA is focused on these five steps:

1. Canvassing

VA health teams canvass areas where unsheltered Veterans reside and provide in-person outreach, support calling the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans (877-424-3838) or referrals to other VA services. Veterans who accept help are given same-day temporary housing placement while VA staff help them stabilize.

2. Enrollment in VA Programs

Once in temporary housing, Veterans are enrolled in VA programs like HUD-VASH and Supportive Services for Veteran Families. These programs help at-risk or homeless Veterans maintain stable housing and include outreach, case management, assistance in obtaining VA benefits, and financial assistance.

3. Case Management

After Veterans have been enrolled in VA programs, they are added to a list and tracked person-to-person.

4. Health Care Services

VA connects Veterans to wraparound health care services to address any existing health concerns and prevent Veterans from falling back into homelessness due to unmanaged health care needs. Services include primary care, mental health, employment, vocational rehab and other resources.

5. Home

With strong case management and sustained VA connections, Veterans are moved into long-term housing.

