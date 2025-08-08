Beat the School Jam by riding together this school year

Main, News Posted on Aug 8, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds motorists of the return of nearly 50,000 students to roadways across the state, as happens annually in mid-August. This year’s Beat the School Jam campaign running on local television and radio stations focuses on some of the ways sharing a ride can reduce time and frustration on the road.

This year, HDOT is encouraging commuters to consider sharing a ride to reduce the number of cars on the road. Rideshare, aka carpooling, allows commuters use of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, saving an estimated 20-40 minutes for those using the Zipper Lane from the west side into downtown Honolulu.

HDOT recommends those interested in starting a carpool talk with coworkers or friends or try HDOT’s free ride-matching website, HiRideshare, at https://hirideshare.qryde.com/ to find someone with a similar route and schedule.

Commuting ʻohana with students in the Mililani Complex and Maui’s Kekaulike Complex area of schools are encouraged to check out the Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s (HIDOE) carpooling options to help families get students to and from school, in partnership with GoKid, the leading school carpooling company. Details: https://hawaiipublicschools.org/2025-hidoe-partners-with-gokid-to-pilot-carpooling-option-for-school-families/

More HDOT tips to Beat the School Jam:

Plan ahead

Maintain your vehicle . Stalled vehicles and motor vehicle crashes are examples of traffic incidents that account for about one-third of all delays on our nation’s highways. Following your vehicle’s recommended service schedule and making sure your vehicle has enough fuel or charge to reach your destination can reduce delays and the potential for secondary crashes. If your vehicle is disabled on the H-1 Freeway between Makakilo and Kaimukī; the H-201 Moanalua Freeway; or the H-2 Freeway between the H-1/H-2 Merge and the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass, you can call 808-841-HELP (4357) to reach the Freeway Service Patrol.

Check travel times before you leave . Third-party apps such as Apple Maps and Google Maps allow you to enter your regular trips and see potential travel times based on route and congestion. HDOT and the City and County of Honolulu offer live traffic camera views for major routes on Oʻahu through https://GoAkamai.org There is also camera coverage for select intersections on the island of Maui.

Consider transportation alternatives

Use public transit. Check out bus routes and fare information on your county’s transit website:

Oʻahu — https://www.thebus.org/

— https://www.honolulu.gov/dts/skyline/home/

Maui — https://www.mauibus.org/

Hawaiʻi Island — https://www.heleonbus.org/

Kauaʻi — https://thekauaibus.com/

If there is a route convenient to you, taking public transit can be a great way to reclaim time that you would’ve spent driving, as well as save money on gas and parking.

https://hbl.org/

https://www.mauibike.org/

https://pathhawaii.org/

https://www.kauaipath.org/

Change the way you work. Check with your employer about the possibility of teleworking or shifting your schedule to avoid the peak commute times of 5-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

Let’s all welcome the new school year safely and calmly. HDOT appreciates all the roadway users that contribute to safer roads by following the speed limit, limiting distractions and watching out for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles. These safety measures are especially important as our keiki and young adults head to school.

