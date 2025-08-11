Center for Internet Security Achieves AWS Government Competency

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status with badge in the Citizen Services and Defense & National Security categories.

This designation recognizes that CIS successfully meets AWS’s technical requirements and demonstrates experience in delivering quality solutions to help civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local governments meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation.

As government agencies work to modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and better serve their communities, trusted technology partners are essential. Achieving AWS Government Competency highlights CIS’s proven ability to deliver secure, scalable, and mission-aligned cloud solutions tailored to the unique needs of the public sector. This designation connects CIS with government entities seeking proven expertise in advancing their cybersecurity posture in the cloud.

“The AWS Government Competency Program validates CIS's commitment to assisting public sector customers in enhancing cyber resilience and meeting compliance requirements,” said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Best Practices. “CIS is now better positioned to assist government agencies in securing their cloud environments and achieving their missions on AWS.”

As an AWS Government Competency Partner, CIS can help government agencies leverage AWS to:

• Improve cloud security: CIS provides resources like the CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark, which offers guidance for configuring security options for various AWS services. CIS Hardened Images®, which are securely configured Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) that meet CIS Benchmark recommendations, are also available on AWS Marketplace.

• Streamline compliance: CIS Benchmarks® align with major security frameworks, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Implementing CIS Benchmarks helps organizations achieve regulatory compliance.

• Reduce operational costs: By implementing security best practices, organizations can minimize the risk of costly security incidents and streamline their cloud operations.

• Accelerate innovation: CIS solutions help government agencies quickly and securely adopt cloud services, enabling them to focus on mission-critical initiatives.

CIS has a history of working with AWS to enhance cloud security. This includes participation in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and achieving Advanced Tier partner status. CIS was also a launch partner for the Authority to Operate (ATO) on AWS APN program, which simplifies the path to compliance for public sector customers.

To arrange an interview with CIS regarding its AWS Government Competency status, contact Kelly Wyland, Senior Media Relations Manager at kelly.wyland@cisecurity.org, or call/text 518-256-6978.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks® guidelines, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) organization, the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

