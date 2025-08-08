John O’Farrell Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Flip the Script' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - John O’Farrell

TERENURE, DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script”, co-authored by John O’Farrell alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is John’s chapter, "Negotiation Mindset." John reflects on how his early mentorship under a tough hotel tycoon—"the Godfather"—taught him the power of empathy and emotional intelligence in high-pressure environments. Through decades in hospitality and high-stakes negotiations, he reveals how reading people, managing emotion, and leading with integrity helped him transform conflict into connection and leave a lasting leadership legacy.

Meet John O’Farrell:

John O’Farrell brings over 30 years of cross-industry leadership to the intersection of hospitality, negotiations, and technology. As Managing Director of a top IoT supply company, he leverages deep operational expertise and international business acumen to lead innovation and build high-impact partnerships across global markets.

Before entering the tech sector, John held key leadership roles in some of Ireland’s largest hotel operations. His background in hospitality provided him with a strong foundation in complex asset management, operations, and high-stakes negotiation. He has successfully represented international clients in strategic transactions, balancing global interests with precision and integrity.

John’s educational journey includes advanced studies at Harvard Law and Business Schools, where he deepened his expertise in negotiation, strategy, and deal-making. He also received diplomacy training across the European Union, equipping him with the cultural fluency and sensitivity required for cross-border collaboration.

Now at the helm of a technology supply company, John continues to apply his strengths in negotiation, leadership, and operational efficiency—driving growth and adapting to evolving market needs.

Beyond his executive work, John is a dedicated mentor and advocate for emerging talent in the hospitality and events industry. He supports large-scale operators and future leaders, helping them navigate the challenges of a globalized business landscape.

With a career defined by versatility and vision, John O’Farrell remains a respected voice in both the hospitality and tech spaces—shaping the future through experience, education, and a commitment to excellence.

To order your copy of “Flip the Script” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.