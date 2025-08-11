Clermont Dental Manager Honored as Dental Office Manager of the Year

Alnardo “Tito” Albino

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alnardo “Tito” Albino, a 16-year dental office veteran, will be recognized with a ceremony in Clermont, Florida, on August 14, 2025, for winning Office Manager of the Year honors from the American Association of Dental Office Management ( AADOM ).The ceremony will take place Clermont City Center, in Clermont, FL.“AADOM cited Albino for being an experienced operations manager with a proven track record of success for a $3 million a year multi-office dental practice,” said Penny Reed, executive vice president with AADOM. “Fluent in Spanish and English, Albino specializes in fostering patient/team rapport and business growth development.”Tito has demonstrated his ongoing commitment to excellence in dental office management through continued professional development. He earned his Fellowship (FAADOM) designation from AADOM in 2021, and most recently achieved his Mastership (MAADOM) in 2024—a prestigious recognition of his advanced education, experience, and leadership within the dental industry.In addition to his achievements with AADOM, Tito serves as the Vice President of the Central Florida Dental Connection study club, where he helps foster collaboration and education among dental professionals in the region.Albino advises newer office managers to make sure that they lead with empathy and confidence.“Make sure that you're confident in what you're doing,” said Albino. “Obviously, if you were chosen to be an office manager for the practice, it’s because they believe in you, so tap into that. Be confident in what you're doing.”“Lead with empathy and also make sure that you build on a community outside the circle of your practice,” added Albino.The mission of the approximately 10,000-member AADOM is to educate, connect and empower dental office managers and practice leaders across North America. The award is based on nominations from AADOM members, dentists, and the members of the dental team.“Winning this award was incredibly emotional for me, because it just shows that perseverance and sacrifice pay off in dentistry,” said Albino.Albino advises others in the field to make sure they have a work-life balance. If you give everything you have to the practice, you won’t have energy for your partner, spouse, or family. He says it is vital to maintain your energy and not burn out, which can be a challenge in dental office management.“What I've learned recently is that you can't compromise anything that brings you joy,” said Albino.Albino started his career at the bottom and worked his way up through the ranks.“When I began my journey, I started in the healthcare field as a medical assistant and worked at a community health center,” recalled Albino. “That felt like a safe haven when my family was living in poverty. My mom was a single mom who worked three jobs, and as the oldest, I had to grow up at a swift pace to help her raise my siblings.”At the community health center, Albino worked in every single department as a medical assistant. He transitioned to dentistry through a community outreach program. He emphasizes the importance of mentorship, empathy, and maintaining work-life balanceAmerican Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM)AADOM empowers dental office managers with expert education, practical tools, peer support, and valuable resources to help practices thrive and grow. Learn how AADOM can support your success!

