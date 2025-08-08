HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk premieres new music video 'Good Morning' on Music-News.com

Ron Brunk's Signature Sonic Juxtaposition Creates Lullaby Designed to Gear Up for Lovely Day Ahead

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Brunk is eternally in a period of musical and personal transformation—an avid explorer of the vast universe of humankind, an expert at broadening the spectrum of human experience in his music with just as much candor, unpredictability, and chaos as the real thing. Taking a page from the masters of sonic juxtaposition—especially The Beatles—his eclectic mixes reflect the many stories he has lived to tell. Many of these are so offbeat, they stray far from the realm of relatability—maybe for good reason—and that’s what makes them so intriguing. But dodging metaphorical bullets for a lifetime eventually takes its toll, and the crushing weight of everything he’d been through sat heavily on his shoulders as he trudged ahead.

Now, even he is astounded at how unrecognizable he is from the embittered, gloomy, brooding man who used to stare back at him in the mirror. Faith, family, and healing have opened doors he never thought possible, fertilizing a garden of endless creativity growing from a place of peace and prosperity. And though he may have turned the page, now older, wiser, and more luminous than ever before—deep down, he’s still the same rock-n’-rolling teenager who embarked on this unhinged journey all those years ago. And some part of him always will be.

Many artists claim to feel “in tune” with the Universe during their songwriting process. Still, for Brunk, songs can come to him anytime, anywhere, in an instant—like they were already written and simply waiting for the perfect trigger to spring them into existence. One morning, while casually dancing in the kitchen, “bebopping with his Brussels sprouts, cha-chaing with his carrot sticks,” he was suddenly lured away from his breakfast to pen the tune rapidly crystallizing in his head. Right there and then, he composed “Good Morning” in record time (about 90 seconds, if anyone’s counting). Down the line, he enlisted the help of his good friend and fellow recording artist Gordon Mote—a recipient of multiple Grammy nominations, 21 Academy of Country Music Award nominations, and a Gospel Music Association Dove Award—who helped bring the track to life in his home studio. But it all culminates in the scenic Maryland countryside, where vocalist Melissa Graham laid down the delicate harmonies, and everything fell perfectly into place.

“Good Morning” floats on an easygoing piano melody like a cloud, enveloping listeners in a warm shroud of dawning light, laced with Brunk’s signature, comfortingly invigorating ebullience. It feels almost like a lullaby designed to gear someone up for the lovely day ahead, rather than lull them into slumber. As a resolute beacon of “joy, fun, happiness, hope, faith, love, and positivity,” Brunk invites the entire human family to “take all your sorrows, and throw them away.” Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first—and not the last—time Brunk has encouraged others to “feel the sunlight” and empower themselves with a positive mindset. He knows it’s possible because he’s done it, and he lives more freely and fully each day because of it. Just as breakfast is the most important meal of the day, this may be the most important song to start the day off right—a nourishing bite of assurance that each day has something wonderful to offer.

Arguably, few things in this world spark joy faster than a cluster of feline friends simply being their rambunctious, loving selves. Last spring, a mysterious encounter with a curious cat launched Brunk into an unexpected endeavor that would change his life. Over the next year or so, nine furry, feral companions—many of them tiny kittens—found their way into Brunk’s backyard, each in need of care, compassion, and a safe home. Without hesitation, he stepped in as their fierce protector, opening both his home and heart to the adorable little quadrupeds..

While Brunk makes a cameo appearance in the “Good Morning” music video, it’s the kittens who steal the show—along with a few surprise visits from other familiar critter friends—by doing what cats do best: being goofy. Whether they’re lounging, cuddling, yawning, leaping, or just exploring their world, the footage is almost painfully cute, destined to evoke “awwws” from fans whose hearts have just melted into a big puddle. Brunk has weathered his share of storms, but these days, every morning is a good morning— because he wakes up surrounded by a found family in many shapes and sizes. Now, he’s passing that sense of comfort and connection onto those still struggling to pull themselves out of bed each morning—with a little help from the easy joys of whiskers and wonders.

More Ron Brunk at HIP Video Promo

More Ron Brunk on his website

More Ron Brunk on YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.