GGI Introduces Pearl™ Brand for Satin Etched Glass and Mirror Collection

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GGI (General Glass International) has launched Pearl™, a new brand identity for its growing collection of satin etched glass and mirrors. The product line includes clear, low-iron, and tinted glass substrates, featuring standout products like Pearl™ Low-Iron Ultra Satin Etched Glass and Pearl™ Satin Etched Mirrors , available in low-iron, grey, and bronze options. These offerings are distinguished by their ultra-smooth finish and exceptional clarity.As demand grows across architectural and interior markets, the newly introduced Pearl™ brand provides a unified identity that reflects the product’s refined, pearl-like surface and high performance.“Our Pearl™ satin etched offering continues to gain traction due to its clarity, consistency, and design flexibility,” said Stephen Balik, Vice President of Business Development at GGI. “With the addition of our tinted satin etched mirrors, the Pearl™ brand offers even greater design continuity across interior applications. As our offering expands, the time was right to give it a name worthy of its quality.”GGI’s satin etched glass and mirror products support a wide range of interior and exterior applications. These include: doors, partitions, wall cladding (back-painted), furniture inserts, shower enclosures, and feature walls. Pearl™ offers designers an ideal solution for delivering privacy, light diffusion, and elegant texture—without sacrificing visibility or light transmission.Balik added, “Pearl™ satin etched glass has become one of the most requested sample categories through our in-house fulfillment program due to its range of finishes, opacities, and substrates."To simplify specification, the Pearl™ satin etched collection can be easily specified using GGI’s CSI 3-Part specification, available on the Resources page of the company website.Additionally, design professionals can access Pearl™ through RIB SpecLink, a cloud-based specification platform that streamlines project documentation for architects, engineers, and construction teams.To ensure reliable access and fast delivery, GGI stocks more than 4,500 cases of specialty glass in strategic warehouse locations. The company sources globally and maintains strong partnerships with top-tier manufacturers to offer a consistent supply of high-quality satin etched glass. Its inventory model enables quick turnaround for fabricators and OEMs nationwide.In addition to sourcing, GGI also provides custom fabrication of decorative and specialty glass. This includes precision cutting, edgework, lamination, back-painting, digital printing, and other value-added services that meet the needs of commercial and custom residential projects.See the full range of Pearl™ on display at GlassBuild America , November 4–6, 2025, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL, Booth 10007.The Pearl™ satin etched glass and mirror line will continue to evolve, with new finishes and glass types being introduced to meet market demand. To request samples or explore the complete Pearl™ collection of satin etched glass and satin etched mirror, visit www.generalglass.com or contact info@generalglass.com.About GGIIn 2025, GGI proudly celebrates 125 years of innovation and excellence in the glass industry. As a trusted leader in specialty glass solutions, GGI sources quality architectural and decorative glass products from around the globe to provide the ultimate service to customers throughout North America. Built on a rich legacy of craftsmanship and expertise, GGI remains committed to innovation, shaping the future of glass with unmatched quality and precision. Built on Legacy, Driven by Innovation.

