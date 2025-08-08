Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Growth, Trends, Size & Forecast 2024–2031 | EV & Clean Energy Demand

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

AUSTIN, NM, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe lithium-ion battery recycling market is rapidly gaining momentum, again fueled by the surging wave of retired batteries from electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. Anticipated to grow at a robust pace, this sector is charging ahead as a critical component of the circular economy.Market size and growth:The worldwide Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling industry was valued at USD 6.1 B in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 20.4 B by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 22.3% over 2024–2031.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market Latest News:Redwood Materials Launches Energy Storage Division – A new branch, Redwood Energy, will repurpose old but still functional EV batteries into large-scale, low-cost energy storage systems to strengthen the power grid.Extending Battery Life Beyond EV Use – The company receives over 20 GWh of batteries each year, many retaining up to 50% capacity, allowing them to be reused for stationary power instead of immediate recycling.Massive Supply from Retired EVs – With more than 100,000 EVs expected to reach end-of-life this year, Redwood sees a growing opportunity to repurpose these packs into grid-support systems.Scaling Storage Capacity – Over 1 GWh of reusable batteries are already in the pipeline, with plans to expand by an additional 5 GWh in the next year through flexible, modular storage solutions.Market Drivers & OpportunitiesRising Electric Vehicle Use - The increasing number of spent batteries calls for efficient and scalable recycling infrastructure.Environmental & Regulatory Pressure - Governments and companies are pushing for more sustainable, closed-loop systems to secure essential minerals and reduce ecological impact.Tech Innovations - Advanced chemical and mechanical recycling methods are boosting recovery rates and slashing energy consumption.Valuable Metal Recovery - Recycled lithium, nickel, cobalt, and other components not only lessen supply chain risks but also convert waste into resources.Market Geographical ShareAsia-Pacific is a powerhouse in recycling, backed by massive battery production and supportive state policies.North America is picking up pace, with major players expanding operations and boosting domestic capacity.Europe is steadily advancing, driven by regulation and green energy targets.Market Key PlayersLeading the charge globally are:GlencoreRaw Materials CompanyUmicoreNeometals LtdAmerican Manganese Inc.Retriev TechnologiesLi-Cycle CorpSNAM (A subsidiary of Floridienne Group)TESDuesenfeld GmbHThese brands are redefining recycling via investment, innovative technologies, and strategic collaborations.Market Segments:By Battery Chemistry: (Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Titanate Oxide, Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide)By Technology: (Hydrometallurgy Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Mechanical Process, Others )By End-User: ( Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Power, Others)By Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market Recent DevelopmentsUnited StatesRedwood Materials is repurposing EV batteries with remaining capacity into modular microgrids that can power thousands of homes or AI facilities—setting a new standard in second-life applications.GM & Redwood signed an agreement to develop U.S.-built energy storage systems using both fresh batteries and second-life packs scaling grid resilience with recycled materials.JapanAlthough direct recycling programs are still emerging, Japan is experimenting with reusing EV batteries in large-scale energy storage and collaborating with biotech firms to pilot next-gen recycling technologies aimed at higher yield and local sustainability.ConclusionThe lithium-ion battery recycling market is emerging as a linchpin in the journey toward cleaner energy and resource resilience. With EV growth, groundbreaking recycling methods, and second-life battery use rising, this sector represents both ecological promise and economic potential rewiring how we power the future.Related Reports:Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

