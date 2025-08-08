PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 8, 2025 Lacson Debunks Insinuations of 'Playing Safe' on VP Impeachment Case More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/08/lacson-debunks-insinuations-of-playing-safe-on-vp-impeachment-case/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr7A45Ewshs "I did not 'play safe.' Rather, I am acting out of respect for the Supreme Court." Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson thus debunked such insinuations from some groups after he abstained from voting on the motion to archive the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. On Wednesday evening, Lacson had pointed out that his abstention stemmed from the still-pending motion for reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives through the Solicitor General, to appeal the high court's decision ruling the impeachment complaint as unconstitutional. "So I did not play safe. I followed the Supreme Court and I do not want to preempt it because it has not issued a final decision," Lacson said in Filipino in an interview on One PH. "I abstained out of respect for the Supreme Court." In a separate post on X, Lacson said abstention is the most compliant action to the Supreme Court's ruling compared to a "Yes" or "No" vote, "pre- or post-MR (motion for reconsideration)." "A 'Yes' vote is tantamount to preempting the final SC ruling, post MR; while a 'No' vote (or against archiving the Articles of Impeachment) is partial, not complete adherence," Lacson said. In the meantime, Lacson said he will continue to refrain from commenting on the merits of the case as he is not discounting the possibility that the high court may rule favorably on the motion for reconsideration. He also maintained he will base his decision on the evidence to be presented. "I'd rather not comment on the merits of the case because if the high court reverses its earlier decision and we convene as an impeachment court, I could be telegraphing my moves. I want to see the evidence first," he said. Lacson, Pinabulaanan ang Alegasyong 'Playing Safe' sa VP Impeachment Case More at: https://pinglacson.net/2025/08/08/lacson-debunks-insinuations-of-playing-safe-on-vp-impeachment-case/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cr7A45Ewshs Hindi ako nag-'play safe.' Bagkus, nirerespeto at sinusunod ko ang Korte Suprema. Dito pinabulaanan ni Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson ang paratang ng ilang grupo matapos siyang mag-abstain sa pagboto sa motion para i-archive ang impeachment complaint laban kay Vice President Sara Duterte. Nitong Miyerkules ng gabi, ipinunto ni Lacson na nag-abstain siya dahil buhay pa ang motion for reconsideration na inihain ng Kamara sa pamamagitan ng Solicitor General, para umapela sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema na unconstitutional ang impeachment complaint. "Kaya hindi ako nag-play safe. Ako sinunod ko ang SC at ayoko silang i-preempt kasi di pa final ang kanilang decision," ani Lacson sa panayam sa One PH. "Minabuti kong mag-abstain ako dahil out of respect for the Supreme Court." Sa post sa kanyang X account, ipinunto ni Lacson na ang abstention ang pinaka-compliant na magagawa sa ruling ng Korte Suprema kumpara sa "Yes" o "No" vote, "pre- or post-MR (motion for reconsideration)." "A 'Yes' vote is tantamount to preempting the final SC ruling, post MR; while a 'No' vote (or against archiving the Articles of Impeachment) is partial, not complete adherence," ani Lacson. Samantala, itutuloy ni Lacson ang hindi pagkumento sa merito ng kaso dahil hindi imposibleng mabaligtad ang unang desisyon ng Korte Suprema. Dagdag niya, ebidensya pa rin ang magiging basehan ng kanyang magiging desisyon. "I'd rather not comment on merits ng kaso. Baka mamaya mabaligtad at matuloy kami maging Senate Impeachment Court, tine-telegraph ko na. Ang gusto ko makita ang ebidensya," aniya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.