Spring Suites Debut at Cromwell Manor Inn Bed and Breakfast in Upstate NY

Cromwell Manor Inn debuts Spring Suites, blending 19th-century charm with modern amenities in Upstate NY's historic Manor House.

Our Spring Suites offer guests a seamless blend of historic elegance and modern comfort, creating a welcoming retreat for exploring the Hudson Valley” — Owner

CORNWALL, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cromwell Manor Inn , widely regarded as one of the best bed and breakfast upstate NY, today announced the debut of its luxurious Spring Suites within the historic Manor House. Available immediately, the new suites combine 19th-century elegance with modern amenities, offering a “home base” for travelers exploring the Hudson Valley’s art, outdoor, and cultural attractions.Experience Cromwell Manor Inn’s Spring Suites. Visit https://www.cromwellmanorinn.com/ or call (845) 534-7136 to reserve.Located at 174 Angola Rd, Cornwall, NY 12518, Cromwell Manor Inn occupies two landmark buildings: the brick-and-stone Manor House, built in 1820, and the original 1764 House, a colonial-era home offering four guest rooms. The Spring Suites program converts three second-floor rooms in the Manor House into expansive retreats, each featuring:- King-size upholstered canopy beds with premium Frette linens- En-suite spa-style bathrooms with rain-shower heads and soaking tubs- Hand-crafted antique furniture paired with mid-century modern accents- High-speed Wi-Fi, smart TV, and Nespresso coffee stations- Private balconies overlooking the inn’s manicured gardens“As the best bed and breakfast upstate NY, our mission is to provide exceptional service and unforgettable experiences,” said the Proprietor of Cromwell Manor Inn. “The Spring Suites answer guests’ desire for both historic authenticity and the conveniences of a boutique hotel.”Under the new offering, guests can unpack once and enjoy daily excursions to nearby attractions. The inn is just five minutes from Storm King Art Center’s 500-acre outdoor museum, 15 minutes from West Point Military Academy tours, and within an hour’s drive of Manhattan.About Cromwell Manor InnCromwell Manor Inn is a family-owned bed and breakfast located in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Since 1998, the inn has offered world-class accommodations in two historic homes: the 1820 Manor House and the original 1764 House. Committed to sustainable hospitality, the inn sources locally for its gourmet breakfasts, partners with regional artisans, and provides customized experiences for weddings, corporate retreats, and romantic getaways.

