New Standard Sets Guidelines for Safely Washing Reusable Packaging

Binational standard helps enable trust in reuse of containers for food and beverage and consumer goods

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies and consumers look for alternatives to single-use plastics, reusable container systems have grown in popularity, including those for food and beverages and consumer goods. Today, PR3 and CSA Group announced the publication of RES-002:25/CSA R303:25, Reusable Packaging System Design Standard: Container Washing, Inspection, and Packing for Distribution, the first in a series of six binational standards designed to provide support to large-scale, interoperable reuse systems.

Reuse systems add new steps to the food supply chain that are not yet accounted for in existing food safety programs and food codes. This new standard helps fill those gaps, focusing specifically on how reusable containers are washed and handled. It helps to support the safe transport of clean reusable containers to places they will be filled and re-filled, such as cafes, deli counters, stadiums, and packing facilities. With any food packaging, quality and safety are paramount expectations.

This binational standard, recognized by both the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), provides clear requirements for reusable container washing facilities to help ensure safe and consistent practices across reuse systems.

RES-002:25/CSA R303:25 was informed by 100+ interested parties from over 20 countries around the world. The standard is the first in a series of six reusable packaging system design standards being developed by PR3 and CSA Group to support the global harmonization and scale up of reuse systems – reducing costs, improving efficiency, achieving environmental benefits, and promoting equity. The remaining five standards are all anticipated to be finalized by the end of 2026.

“This standard marks an important step toward building safe, scalable, and consistent reuse systems,” said Michael Leering, Director of Environment & Business Excellence at CSA Group. “By setting clear expectations for container washing, sanitizing, inspection, and packing, it provides a strong foundation for businesses and communities looking to transition away from single-use packaging.”

“Reuse is a non-political solution that addresses several intractable problems – plastic production, climate, and waste,” said PR3 Co-Founder and Technical Director, Claudette Juska. “PR3 has been collaborating with CSA Group for two years to develop complex and robust reuse industry standards with a diverse group of global voices. Our extraordinary Standards Panel, along with CSA’s Technical Committee, has allowed us to publish today’s first-in-the-world reuse washing standard.”

This standard is intended for any company that washes reusable packaging, particularly packaging that comes into direct contact with products – often called “consumer” or “retail” packaging. It provides a benchmark for confidence between those facilities and their business partners across reuse systems – food and beverage service providers, retailers, logistics partners, and consumers.

Key benefits of RES-002:25/CSA R303:25 include:

- Establishing consistent requirements for washing, sanitizing, inspecting, and packing reusable containers

- Supporting interoperability and compatibility across reuse programs and providers

- Enhancing confidence among businesses, consumers, and regulators

- Providing a framework to help transition from pilot programs to scalable reuse systems

RES-002:25/CSA R303:25 is now available in Canada through CSA Group’s online platform and in the United States at https://www.pr3standards.org/pr3-washing-standard.

About CSA Group

CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. We are a leader in North American standards development and in product testing, inspection and certification around the world. Our mandate is to hold the future to a higher standard.

About PR3

PR3's mission is to empower and scale reuse systems. PR3 develops standards to undergird the growing reuse economy, creating a blueprint for efficient, reliable, economic, and environmentally beneficial reuse systems. PR3’s standards are set by a global consensus body with over 80 organizations representing industry, government, and civil society. PR3 is a project of RESOLVE.

