Textured Soy Protein Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company's Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market Size And Growth?

Over the past years, the textured soy protein market has seen substantial growth. The market value will surge from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $3.41 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The historical growth can be associated with the rise in health awareness and the increasing need for plant-based proteins, the spread of vegetarian and vegan diets, cost-effectiveness of textured soy protein as opposed to animal proteins, enhanced understanding of the nutritional benefits of soy protein, and its widespread application in the food and drink industry.

The market for textured soy protein is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, anticipated to reach a value of $5.07 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 10.5%. The main contributing factors for the growth during the projection period include the rise of meat substitutes and plant-based dietary choices, emphasis on sustainability and responsible procurement practices, consumer preference for products with clean and natural ingredients, growing needs for sports nutrition and protein supplements, and market infiltration in developing countries. Some of the key trends during the forecast period includes advancement in soy protein processing technology, product formulation innovation and enhancement of texture, combination with other plant proteins, fortification, nutritional enhancement, and comparison of soy protein isolate and concentrate.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The worldwide growing preference for foods rich in protein is predicted to boost the expansion of the textured soy protein market. High-protein foods are diets packed with significant levels of protein and minimal carbohydrates. Consuming a high-protein diet with plant proteins like textured soy proteins can aid in muscle development, enhance metabolic health, improve body structure, and help in weight management because they are calorie-reduced and rich in fiber and vital nutrients. For example, as reported by Statistics Canada, a government body that provides statistical data about the country's economy, society, and environment, China's exports of plant-based and animal protein ingredients rose from 4,171 metric tonnes in 2022 to 4,402 metric tonnes in 2023. Consequently, the surge in the demand for high-protein foods is influencing the demand for the textured soy protein market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Bremil Group

• Cargill Incorporated

• Crown Soya Protein Group

• Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. ltd

• Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.

• Wilmar International Ltd.

• Hung Yang Foods Co. Ltd.

• Bunge Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

The increasing incorporation of investment has stood out as a noteworthy trend being embraced within the textured soy protein market. Key players in the market are dedicating their resources towards the creation of progressive products to enhance taste and garner favorability towards the flavor of soy proteins. As an exemplification, in 2022, the food or feed treatment company, Archer Daniels Midland originating from the US, revealed a striking investment of $300 million for the expansion of its alternate protein capabilities. This will be carried out via the establishment of a unique, state-of-the-art Protein Innovation Center situated at Decatur. Expectedly, the protein innovation center is projected to amplify the corporation's capacity to satisfy the need for inventive products. This center will host laboratories, trial kitchens, and pilot-scale production facilities, serving as the fuel for trailblazing innovations, encompassing distinctive and varied ingredients, unprecedented and diverse texture, taste, appearance, and nutrition solutions.

How Is The Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market Segmented?

The textured soy proteinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, Other Types

2) By Source: Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Flour

3) By Application: Food, Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-GMO: Textured Non-GMO Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Non-GMO Soy Protein Concentrate, Textured Non-GMO Soy Protein Flour

2) By Conventional: Textured Conventional Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Conventional Soy Protein Concentrate, Textured Conventional Soy Protein Flour

3) By Organic: Textured Organic Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Organic Soy Protein Concentrate, Textured Organic Soy Protein Flour

4) By Other Types: Flavored Textured Soy Protein, Textured Soy Protein Blends, Specialty Textured Soy Protein Products

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for textured soy protein. However, the fastest projected growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The textured soy protein global market report for 2025 includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

