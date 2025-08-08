Caretalk Pilots Scheduling with Large Florida Practice, Expands Bilingual Surveys

About Caretalk Caretalk logo

New pilot combines real-time HL7 scheduling with live bilingual patient surveys for 60+ locations, boosting access and quality insights.

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretalk Launches Scheduling Pilot with Large Florida Practice, Expands Bilingual Patient Experience Reporting

Design Develop Now (DDN) today announced the pilot of Caretalk, its AI-powered healthcare voice concierge, with one of Florida’s largest multi-location medical groups. The system is built to handle real-time appointment scheduling and verification through HL7 integration and is already delivering bilingual patient satisfaction surveys and quality reporting across more than 60 locations.

The scheduling module, currently in pilot, aims to reduce patient hold times and friction by enabling phone-based booking that works directly within a provider’s existing systems. At the same time, Caretalk’s live survey and reporting capabilities give leadership actionable insight into patient satisfaction — with breakdowns by insurance, doctor, and location.

“Our goal is to close the loop — book the appointment, measure the experience, and give organizations the data to improve care,” said Jaime Davis, Founder & CEO of Design Develop Now. “We’re doing it in the patient’s language, whether English or Spanish, and on the channels they already use.”

Building on this foundation, DDN is also exploring voice-based mail order support for DME, urology, and CGM supplies, allowing patients to place or confirm supply orders without waiting on hold.

Healthcare organizations interested in piloting Caretalk’s scheduling and survey platform can learn more at Caretalk.ai.

Design Develop Now (DDN) is a South Florida–based technology consultancy specializing in AI-powered patient access, engagement, and interoperability solutions for healthcare organizations. Beyond Caretalk.ai, DDN delivers web, mobile, and custom software development for clients nationwide. Learn more at designdevelopnow.com.

Meet Ashley | Enterprise healthcare call-center agent

