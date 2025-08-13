Global Processed Meat Market to Reach $1275.84 Billion at a Steady 9.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 Market Be By 2025?

There has been a notable growth in the size of the processed meat market in the past few years. The market, which is forecasted to rise from $830.02 billion in 2024 to $899.56 billion in 2025, is set to experience an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this remarkable growth during the historic period include urbanization, lifestyle changes, increased preference for convenience food products, population growth, and a rise in disposable income.

The market of processed meat is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$1275.85 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This significant increase can be linked to the booming growth in the manufacturing industry, more packaged food consumption, the rise in the population of working women, a higher demand for fresh meat from health-conscious consumers, and increasing preference for protein-centric diets. Factors, such as improvements in freeze technology, high-quality and handmade products, personalized customization, clean labels, natural ingredients, and alternative, plant-based proteins are likely to trend during the forecast period.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 Market Landscape?

The growth of the processed meat market is anticipated to be driven by the rising consumption of diverse processed food products. Processed foods, which can be frozen, canned, cooked, packaged, or altered in their nutritional make-up through various methods such as fortification and preservation, provide numerous benefits. These include enhanced taste, reduced risk of meat-related illnesses, longer shelf life, and superior portability. As reported by the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency based in the US, the total worth of US processed food products exported in September 2023 came to $36.61 billion, signifying a rise of 6.63% from $34.19 billion in 2021. Moreover, in 2023, processed food products exported from Canada totaled $12.23 billion while those from Mexico was valued at $5.86 billion. Consequently, the escalating consumption of various processed food items is set to fuel the expansion of the processed meat market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 Market?

Major players in the Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• National Foods Limited

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Smithfield Foods Inc.

• Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• BRF S.A.

• Foster Farms

• JBS S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 Industry?

The rising trend of plant-based meat is making a significant impact on the processed meat sector. These are products derived from plant materials intended to replace meats from animals, with a wide range of variations like sausages, steaks, burgers, fillets, bacon, nuggets, and many more well-known dishes. To illustrate, Beyond Meat, an American firm known for crafting plant-based meat alternatives that mimic the flavor and texture of real meat, stepped into a new product category with its launch of Sun Sausage in July 2024. This marked their first venture into plant-based products that don't aim to imitate beef, chicken, or pork. This inventive protein, intended for use in a variety of dishes, comprises healthy ingredients such as spinach, bell peppers, brown rice, and red lentils. Exclusively sold at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide, the Sun Sausage comes in three unique flavors — Pineapple Jalapeno, Pesto, and Cajun.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 Market

The processed meatmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Chilled, Frozen, Canned Or Preserved

2) By Processing: Fresh Processed Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured Meat, Dried Meat, Other Processing

3) By Meat Type: Poultry, Beef, Mutton, Pork, Other Meat Types

4) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

5) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Chilled: Fresh Sausages, Cooked Meats, Sliced Meats

2) By Frozen: Frozen Sausages, Frozen Burgers, Frozen Meat Meals

3) By Canned or Preserved: Canned Meat, Potted Meat Products, Deli Meats

Processed Meat Global Market Report 2025 Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America topped the list as the region with the most significant share in the global processed meat market, followed by Europe coming in second. This market report takes into account several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa with a projection of their growth status through 2025.

