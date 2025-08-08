President Cyril Ramaphosa on telephone discussion with President Vladimir Putin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon, 7 August 2025, held a telephone discussion with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.
The discussion followed President Putin's request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine and to engage on issues of mutual bilateral interest.
President Putin expressed his recognition and appreciation for South Africa's involvement in advancing a peace process between Russia and Ukraine.
President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa's full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
The two leaders agreed to further their discussions on moving forward the strategic relationship between their two countries.
