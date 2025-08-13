The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bio-Based Coatings Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

It will grow to $20.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bio-Based Coatings Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the size of the bio-based coatings market has seen rapid expansion. The market, which was at $9.99 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $11.54 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Factors such as infection prevention, biocompatibility, innovative drug delivery systems, performance improvement, and regulatory adherence have driven this growth during the historic period.

The market size of bio-based coatings is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the forthcoming years, with an estimated valuation of $20.64 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth during the forecast duration could be attributed to progress in nanotechnology, minimally invasive surgery techniques, remote monitoring, personalized medicinal approaches, and biodegradable solutions. The period also anticipates key trends like antimicrobial coatings, drug-eluting coatings, biocompatible coatings, hydrophilic coatings, and anti-adhesion coatings.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bio-Based Coatings Market?

The surge in societal consciousness regarding eco-friendly goods is predicted to fuel the expansion of the bio-based coatings market in the future. These are goods manufactured with minimal environmental damage. Bio-based coatings, used in the production of paper packaging items like paper cups and paper plates, render such products waterproof, sustainable, recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable. For example, in January 2024, Kelley Blue Book, a company under the umbrella of US-based Cox Automotive, issued a report stating that a historic 1.2 million car purchasers in the United States in 2023 opted for electric vehicles. These purchases accounted for 7.6% of the complete U.S. vehicle market, an increase from 5.9% in 2022. Hence, the intensifying societal consciousness about environment-friendly products is propelling the expansion of the bio-based coatings market.

Which Players Dominate The Bio-Based Coatings Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Bio-Based Coatings include:

• Benjamin Moore & Co.

• Eco Safety Products

• BASF SE

• Cargill Incorporated

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Stora Enso OYJ

• BioShields

What Are The Future Trends Of The Bio-Based Coatings Market?

Leading businesses in the bio-based coating market are innovating and introducing new products such as coatings for food packaging, aiming to expand their customer reach, increase sales, and boost revenue. The coating for food packaging involves applying a specialized material to the food packaging materials surface, like paper, cardboard, plastic, or metallic substances, to offer varied protective, functional and decorative benefits. For instance, in July 2023, an Israel-based coating manufacturer Melodea Ltd released a unique bio-based food packaging coating named MelOx NGen. The product, with its water-based formula taken from plants, is designed to function as a coating on the internal surfaces of diverse types of plastic food packaging, including films, pouches, bags, lids, and blister packs often used for consumer packaged goods (CPG). When used as a see-through layer within the packaging, this product offers an environmentally-friendly and cost-effective alternative to Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol copolymers (EVOH) that are derived from petroleum. EVOH is used widely in packaging because of its food preservation features, and it's also a popular material for creating met-PET plastic lids.

Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The bio-based coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ester Solvents, D-Limonene, Alcohols, Glycols And Diols Solvents, Other Types

2) By VOC Content: Zero VOC (VOC Content Less Than 5 Grams Per Liter), Low VOC (VOC Content Less Than 50 Grams Per Liter), VOC Absorbing, Natural Paints

3) By Sector: Commercial Sector, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector

4) By Use: Decorative Paints, Transportation, Metal Industrial Coatings, Industrial Maintenance And Protective, Powder Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Wood Coatings, Marine Coatings, Coil Coatings, Packaging Coatings

5) By Area Of Application: Internal Application, External Application

Subsegments:

1) By Ester Solvents: Ethyl Lactate, Butyl Acetate, Methyl Ester Solvents

2) By D-Limonene: Pure D-Limonene, D-Limonene Blends

3) By Alcohols: Ethanol, Isopropanol, Butanol

4) By Glycols and Diols Solvents: Propylene Glycol, Ethylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol

5) By Other Types: Terpene Resins, Bio-Based Polyurethane Coatings, Bio-Based Acrylic Coatings

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Bio-Based Coatings Market?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the bio-based coating market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate over the prediction period. The bio-based coatings market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

