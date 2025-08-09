Michelin-Trained Chef Reimagines Intimate Luxury Dining

Luxury Lifestyle Dining Experience in San Jose CA-- Personalized Dining Experience in Palo Alto CA- Private Chef for Birthday Parties in San Francisco CA- Top rated Restaurant for dinner party in San Jose CA

Michelin-trained Chef Martin Hoellrigl brings world-class, luxury private dining experiences to your backyard, redefining intimate gatherings with bespoke menus

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new standard for private dining is quietly transforming the way clients experience food in the comfort of their own homes and gardens. Capitola Garden Feast, founded by Michelin-trained Chef Martin Hoellrigl, brings luxury-level cuisine and world-class hospitality to intimate spaces across California’s coastal region. Offering private chef services that rival the quality of elite international establishments, the company has redefined what it means to dine at home.A Culinary Journey Rooted in Prestige and PrecisionChef Martin’s journey began in some of the most exclusive kitchens across Europe. Before launching Capitola Garden Feast in 2017, he worked alongside leading names in luxury hospitality, including the Palace Hôtel Bristol Paris. Under the Michelin Guide’s distinction, the Bristol was honored as both the Best Hotel in the World and Best Hotel Restaurant in the World.During his time there, Chef Martin was entrusted with preparing meals for globally respected figures, including Pope John Paul II and Tonino Lamborghini. His global expertise also led to his appointment as General Manager at GALLERY One – a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Fort Lauderdale. With a foundation built on excellence, discretion, and skill, he brings the same level of refinement to each curated event hosted through Capitola Garden Feast.Luxury Dining, Reimagined at HomeCapitola Garden Feast specializes in highly personalized, chef-led dining experiences that unfold in the comfort of clients’ homes or garden settings. Each meal is tailored to reflect the client’s culinary vision, dietary preferences, and the seasonality of local California ingredients. The service is designed to match the elegance and precision of a fine-dining establishment, while preserving the comfort and warmth of a private space.Clients receive a comprehensive experience, from menu design and ingredient sourcing to execution and cleanup, all delivered with the care and professionalism of a world-class kitchen. Chef Martin works closely with each client to translate their vision into a memorable and refined culinary experience, elevating anniversaries, birthdays, micro-weddings, and other special gatherings.Attention to Detail and Bespoke ServiceWhat distinguishes Capitola Garden Feast is its commitment to meticulous execution. Beyond the food, every element of service is thoughtfully planned, from the arrangement of the dining space to the pacing of the meal. While the atmosphere is relaxed, the craftsmanship behind every dish reflects the training and heritage of Europe’s finest kitchens.Unlike standard catering services, Chef Martin’s approach prioritizes one-on-one interaction with guests, detailed planning sessions, and the creation of a personalized culinary story for each event. The goal is not only to serve a meal, but to create a moment that resonates long after the last course has been cleared.A Growing Demand for At-Home Culinary ExcellenceAs preferences shift toward private, curated experiences over crowded restaurants, Capitola Garden Feast is meeting a rising demand for luxury in familiar surroundings. From coastal homes in Santa Cruz to garden parties in Monterey and beyond, Chef Martin and his team are quietly shaping a new category of intimate hospitality.The experience appeals not just to food enthusiasts but to those seeking a seamless, elevated alternative to traditional dining venues. With a background in hospitality operations and five-star culinary training, Chef Martin offers a fusion of professionalism and artistry that resonates with discerning clients.About Capitola Garden FeastFounded in 2017 by Michelin-trained Chef Martin Hoellrigl, Capitola Garden Feast offers high-end private chef services for in-home and outdoor dining across California’s coastal communities. The business provides tailored culinary experiences marked by attention to detail, ingredient quality, and refined service. With a background in global hospitality, including leadership roles and experience in Michelin-rated establishments, Chef Martin brings world-class expertise to each intimate gathering. Capitola Garden Feast serves clients seeking bespoke events such as private dinners, celebrations, and exclusive garden parties.Contact InformationContact Name: Chef Martin HoellriglPhone Number: (954) 682-9367Email: info@capitolagardenfeast.comWebsite: www.capitolagardenfeast.com/

