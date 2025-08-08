The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Baby Powder Market to Reach $2.48 Billion by 2029 with 10.5% CAGR

It will grow to $2.49 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Baby Powder Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the baby powder market has been demonstrating robust growth. The market, which stood at $1.56 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $1.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors such as elevated birth rate, evolving lifestyle patterns, enhanced consciousness towards product safety, health and wellness trends, along with growing urbanization have contributed to the historical growth period.

In the coming years, the baby powder market is anticipated to witness swift expansion. It is projected to rise to $2.49 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Factors leading to this growth during the forecast period include the surge in e-commerce, rise of digital parenting platforms, an escalating number of working women, and increasing disposable income. Key trends predicted in the forecast period involve talc-free formulations, the use of natural and organic ingredients, hypoallergenic products, customizable fragrances, and medical-grade powders.

Download a free sample of the baby powder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7263&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Baby Powder Market?

The rising demand for baby hygiene products is a key factor propelling the growth of the baby powder market. Baby hygiene emphasizes on maintaining the cleanliness of a baby's skin and genitals. Since baby powder possesses the quality to absorb moisture, it is an effective tool to prevent sweating and bacterial growth. Given that children are highly susceptible to infections and diseases, along with the heightened need for personal hygiene amidst the COVID-19 impact, the need for cleanliness in children has surged. For example, as per an article by PETERSON-KFF Health System Tracker, a platform that tracks the performance of the healthcare system in the US, the average monthly expense for providing infant center-based care in the US is $1,230. The annual cost in Washington, D.C. for child care is the highest in the country at $24,243, or $2,020 per month, which is approximately equivalent to the rent for a one-bedroom apartment. The second priciest childcare is in Massachusetts with a yearly cost of $20,913. Hence, the escalating demand for baby hygiene products fuels the growth of the baby powder market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Baby Powder Market?

Major players in the Baby Powder include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Pigeon Corporation

• Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.

• Burt's Bees

• Mothercare

• PZ Cussons

• Himalaya Drug Company Pvt Ltd

• Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Mee Mee

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Baby Powder Market?

The primary players in the baby powder market are focusing on product innovation to gain leverage in this competitive landscape. These enhancements are evident in products like Vivvi and Bloom, which serve as baby powders incorporating ingredients like cornstarch or arrowroot powder. As an illustration, in July 2022, Johnson & Johnson, a US pharmaceutical behemoth, introduced Vivvi and Bloom, a talc-free baby powder containing ingredients sourced from nature beneficial for infants. The product suite also features a combination of body wash and shampoo, a body lotion, and massage oil dedicated to baby care.

How Is The Baby Powder Market Segmented?

The baby powdermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Talc-Based, Talc-Free

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End User: Infant, Toddler

Subsegments:

1) By Talc-Based: Talc Powder, Talc with Additional Ingredients (e.g., fragrances, moisturizers)

2) By Talc-Free: Cornstarch-Based Powder, Arrowroot Powder, Rice Powder, Other Natural Powders

View the full baby powder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-powder-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Baby Powder Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led the market for baby powder and is predicted to continue its rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report on the baby powder market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Baby Powder Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Baby Feeding Bottle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-feeding-bottle-global-market-report

Baby Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-food-global-market-report

Baby Pram And Stroller Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-pram-and-stroller-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.