VSY Biotechnology Launches Enova Hydrophobic IOLs Featuring Patented Rotaryjet™ Technology

LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH has officially launched its latest innovation in cataract surgery: the Enova Hydrophobic Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), enhanced with the company's patented Rotaryjet™ Preloaded Delivery System. This state-of-the-art technology is designed to provide ophthalmic surgeons with a safer, more efficient, and user-friendly solution for lens implantation.The Rotaryjet™ system enables smooth, controlled lens insertion with minimal intraocular manipulation, reducing the risk of complications and supporting faster patient recovery. By integrating a touchless, preloaded design, the platform enhances sterility, improves procedural consistency, and supports optimal clinical outcomes.“The Rotaryjet™ Preloaded System, now implemented across the entire EnovaIOL family, is a reflection of our mission,” said Kathrin Brokelmann, Global Marketing Manager at VSY Biotechnology. “At VSY Biotechnology, we are driven by a clear purpose: to bring intelligent, surgeon-centric solutions into the operating room — solutions that not only elevate clinical outcomes but also simplify surgical workflows and empower patient satisfaction.”Enova Hydrophobic IOLs are built on a glistening-free hydrophobic acrylic platform, known for delivering exceptional optical clarity and biomechanical performance. The smart, ergonomic design of the Rotaryjet™ system allows the lenses to be delivered ready-to-use, no hydration or warming required, making it ideal for standard cataract procedures as well as advanced cases.“Whether you are working with Enova PGF3 monofocal, Enova AdvancedEDOF, or Enova Maestrotrifocal lenses, the experience remains consistent: precise, safe, and efficient IOL delivery,” Brokelmann continued.The system’s adaptability also stands out. From traditional cataract procedures to refractive lens exchange, and from monofocal to trifocal and extended depth-of-focus (EDOF) optics, the Enova IOL family, powered by Rotaryjet™, delivers a versatile solution tailored to the diverse needs of modern ophthalmic surgery.“What makes this combination truly stand out is its adaptability. From standard cataract surgery to refractive lens exchange, and from monofocal simplicity to advanced trifocal and EDOF optics, the Enova IOL family, powered by Rotaryjet™, provides a complete solution for today’s ophthalmic surgeons.”Feedback from clinical partners reflects the high level of trust the platform has earned.“I’m inspired by the Enova IOL Family, and we’re working diligently to make these products available to more doctors,” said Thomas William Leather, Product Manager at VSY Biotechnology.To see the Rotaryjet™ Preloaded System in action, watch the official usage video here. VSY Biotechnology continues to advance ophthalmic innovation by combining biocompatible materials with precise engineering. The Enova Hydrophobic IOL platform with Rotaryjet™ technology exemplifies VSY Biotechnology’s commitment to improving surgical efficiency, enhancing visual outcomes, and raising the standard of patient care in cataract surgery.

