WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 35.4% CAGR | Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Reach USD 53.06 Billion by 2026 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global enterprise AI market size was valued at $4.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $53.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 35.4% from 2019 to 2026.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 329 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6151 Driving FactorsGrowing need for analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data, rise in customer satisfaction, adoption of reliable cloud applications, and surge in investment in AI technologies drive the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of AI in developing economies and developing smarter virtual assistants and robots would create new opportunities in the market.Market SegmentationThe global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Based on technology, the market is divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersSome of the key enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry players profiled in the report include Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP, Verint, and Wipro Limited.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6151 North America to maintain its dominance throughout the study period–Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2018, contributing for more than two-fifths of the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market, and will maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major market players in this region, increase in adoption of head-up display screens in smart wearables, luxury cars, and growth in venture capital investments. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of startups that are investing in AI technologies and using its applications to compete in the global market.The on-premise segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period–Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increase in concerns over data privacy and security is fueling the demand for on-premise AI solutions among large organizations. However, the cloud segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 38.9% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in need to check AI components constructed by other teams within an enterprise and access AI content is fueling the growth of this segment.The machine learning segment to maintain its leadership status by 2026Based on technology, the Machine Learning segment contributed more than half of the total share of the global enterprise Artificial Intelligence market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increase in applications in identity access management, cognitive technologies, recognizing objects, emotions & behavior. However, the natural language processing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 42.3% from 2019 to 2026. The growing need to fill the communication gap between humans and computers fuels the segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (329 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-artificial-intelligence-market/purchase-options Key Finding of The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (Ai) Market:● Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the overall market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the enterprise artificial intelligence market forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and services that are on-premise in industries such as manufacturing and production.● On the basis of technology, the machine learning segment dominated the overall enterprise AI market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, image processing segment is expected to exhibit highest growth throughout the forecast period. Image processing technology of AI is expected to soon provide accurate image analysis, with the expanded potential to detect harmful abnormalities and reduce false positives to a greater extent.● In terms of organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall market 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in need to improvise business outcomes. On the contrary, small & medium enterprises are also expected to garner major market growth in upcoming years due to, an emerging enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market trends of cloud-based services that deploy the artificial intelligence at a comparatively low price. Also, growth in number of data sources and diversification of businesses are also expected to lead to the exponential growth of the enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market among small & medium enterprises.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.