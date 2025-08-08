City taking critical action in an effort to support building homes faster

HAMILTON, ON - Council approved amendments to the City’s Development Charges (DC) By-law yesterday as part of its commitment to addressing the housing crisis. These amendments will support the local construction labour force and help fast-track housing and non-residential construction activity during a time of economic uncertainty.

Beginning September 1, 2025, a temporary 20% exemption on DCs will apply to all new residential and non-residential developments across Hamilton. The exemption will remain in effect for two years - until August 31, 2027. The exemption will have no anticipated impact on the property tax levy in 2025, as its cost is expected to be fully absorbed within the 2025 Council-approved budget.

“This is one more step in a coordinated strategy to increase housing supply for Hamilton residents,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Hamiltonians are feeling the pressure of the housing crisis - we need more homes people can afford, and we need them built faster. By helping to unlock stalled projects, we’re responding to what we’ve heard from builders, nonprofit partners and residents, and we’re doing it in a way that supports our local construction industry, maintains transparency, and protects taxpayers.”

The DC By-law amendments also include a streamlined exemption process for non-profit housing developments, making it easier for qualified organizations to access Development Charge relief without facing costly legal or administrative requirements.

Following the feedback received through the Mayor’s Roundtable on Trade and Tariffs, the City has extended the temporary DC relief to the manufacturing sector. This temporary relief recognizes the growing pressures facing the manufacturing sector during this time of economic uncertainty.

“We are taking strong actions to support our community and respond to the housing crisis. This affects all of us – goods, services, businesses, affordability, jobs and resident health and wellbeing. It is essential we make these changes to drive economic stability and help our local construction industry get projects underway and shovels in the ground,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager.

City Finance staff will provide annual reports on the impact of DC exemptions to ensure transparency and track progress.

As part of a broader approach to supporting the housing crisis, the City’s Housing Services and the Housing Secretariat will assess the feasibility of reinstating a Down Payment Assistance Program for moderate-income households. This review will explore delivery models, funding sources and alignment with the City’s affordable housing priorities.

The City will continue to advocate for infrastructure funding from higher levels of government to help offset the costs of growth and ensure that local taxpayers are not left to absorb the financial impacts of new development.