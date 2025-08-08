AHA elects 9 trustees for 2026 

The AHA has elected nine new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1. The incoming members are: Debra Albert, chief nursing officer and senior vice president for patient care services at NYU Langone Health in New York; Rob Allen, president and CEO of Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City, Utah; J.P. Gallagher, president and CEO of Endeavor Health in Evanston, Ill.; Leah Glasgo, president of UnityPoint Health in Fort Dodge, Iowa; Melinda Hancock, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sentara Health in Hampton Roads, Va.; Michael Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich.; Pamela Sutton-Wallace, president of Yale New Haven Health in New Haven, Conn.; Erik Wexler, president and CEO of Providence St. Joseph Health in Renton, Wash.; and Mason Van Houweling, CEO of University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

