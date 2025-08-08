Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,316 in the last 365 days.

AHA elects 9 trustees for 2026 

The AHA has elected nine new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1. The incoming members are: Debra Albert, chief nursing officer and senior vice president for patient care services at NYU Langone Health in New York; Rob Allen, president and CEO of Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City, Utah; J.P. Gallagher, president and CEO of Endeavor Health in Evanston, Ill.; Leah Glasgo, president of UnityPoint Health in Fort Dodge, Iowa; Melinda Hancock, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sentara Health in Hampton Roads, Va.; Michael Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich.; Pamela Sutton-Wallace, president of Yale New Haven Health in New Haven, Conn.; Erik Wexler, president and CEO of Providence St. Joseph Health in Renton, Wash.; and Mason Van Houweling, CEO of University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA elects 9 trustees for 2026 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more