AHA launches new hub on reducing disparities in health outcomes 

The AHA Aug. 7 launched a new webpage, Reducing Disparities in Health Outcomes, featuring new and familiar resources for members and their communities. As part of a larger strategy to help address health disparities, this page will be a hub for actionable resources and tools to assist hospitals and health systems on their journeys to transform care and improve health outcomes for all. LEARN MORE



