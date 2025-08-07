Fran Malkin Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Flip the Script” Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Fran Malkin

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script”, co-authored by Fran Malkin alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Fran’s chapter, "Speaking Their Language." Fran shares how the power of deep listening, empathy, and connection can transform lives—from reaching a silent student in crisis to building trust in a skeptical healthcare system. Her story emphasizes that effective communication isn’t about saying the right thing—it’s about understanding the person in front of you and earning their trust by truly seeing and hearing them.

Meet Fran Malkin:

Fran Malkin has spent her career transforming the way people learn—first in the classroom, and now in the corporate world. With over 30 years of experience in education and professional development, she blends academic expertise with practical insight to empower learners at every stage.



Fran began her journey as a teacher, spending two decades in both public and private institutions at the secondary and collegiate levels. She quickly became known for her engaging teaching style and mentorship, not only educating students but also guiding future educators in developing their craft.



Ten years ago, Fran pivoted to the corporate training space, bringing her educational leadership to the healthcare industry. She began working with dermatology providers and sales consultants, designing learning strategies that improved both communication and confidence in the field.



Today, as Vice President of Education & Development at SKNV, a FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility in South Florida, Fran leads national training efforts for a growing consultancy. Her programs are designed to strengthen product knowledge, enhance professional development, and support dermatology practices in delivering outstanding patient care.



Fran is known for her relational leadership style and hands-on approach to learning. She champions mentorship, active listening, and collaborative growth, always aiming to create training environments that are both practical and inspiring.



Outside of work, Fran enjoys time at the beach, traveling, and exploring new cultures. She lives in South Florida with her husband of nearly 25 years, Spencer, and treasures time with their two adult children, Reid and Ava.



