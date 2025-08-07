Marc Rampaul Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Flip the Script” Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Marc Rampaul

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Marc Rampaul alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Marc’s chapter, "Arm Wrestling With Texans." Marc shares hard-won lessons from navigating high-stakes negotiations and leadership challenges in the unforgiving oilfields of West Texas. His story highlights the power of humility, emotional intelligence, and listening over bravado and force. It's a compelling look at how real influence is earned not through dominance—but through understanding what truly matters.

Marc Rampaul has spent more than two decades delivering innovation and operational excellence in the oil and gas industry. With a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in International Business and Marketing, along with certification in Oil and Gas Production Accounting, Marc brings both strategic insight and hands-on leadership to every project he undertakes.



Over the course of his career, Marc has led cross-functional teams across Drilling and Completions, consistently driving revenue growth and advancing performance standards. He possesses expertise in market analysis, client performance systems, and fostering effective collaboration between operators and service providers.



In 2013, Marc launched Patch Innovations Inc., a consulting firm focused on accelerating the adoption of new technologies and turnkey solutions in the oilfield. Patch specializes in developing integrated service offerings that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational performance. Through long-term partnerships, the firm supports clients with performance monitoring, quality assurance, and ongoing process improvement.



Since 2014, Marc has played a key role in scaling a well servicing company from the ground up into a thriving operation in the Permian Basin. His leadership has helped shape a strong, value-driven culture while fostering sustainable, organic growth.



Outside of work, Marc is a dedicated family man who enjoys traveling with his wife and three children. Together, they lead an active lifestyle filled with hockey, ringette, rugby, golf, and skiing—as athletes, coaches, and fans. He is also passionate about continuous personal growth and regularly engages with books, podcasts, and media focused on leadership and development.



