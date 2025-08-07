Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce Travel Lanes on Frenchtown Road Bridge Over Route 4 in East Greenwich

Starting Friday night, August 15, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily reduce the number of travel lanes from two to one in each direction on Frenchtown Road (Route 402) where it passes over Route 4 in East Greenwich. RIDOT needs to make this change to begin a project to replace this structurally deficient bridge.

During the first phase of work on this bridge, the two travel lanes will be shifted to the side of the bridge normally carrying westbound traffic while RIDOT demolishes and replaces the eastbound portion of the bridge. As part of this change, left turns at the intersection with Frenchtown Road, Davisville Road, and the on-ramp to Route 4 North will not permitted. RIDOT recommends the following alternate routes:

Frenchtown Road westbound to Davisville Road & Devil's Foot Road: The Devil's Foot Road Bridge, east of the Old Baptist Road/Davisville Road intersection, remains closed for reconstruction. For those heading to points east of the bridge closure, signed detours will direct them to use Post Road (Route 1) to Devil's Foot Road. For those to the west of the bridge closure, the detour route uses Post Road to Route 403 West to Frenchtown Road eastbound, where drivers can make a right onto Davisville Road.

Frenchtown Road eastbound to Route 4 North: Remain on Frenchtown Road for approximately ½ mile and use the second left-lane jughandle to reverse direction onto Frenchtown Road westbound to reach the on-ramp.

This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place until January 2026, when a future phase will shift traffic onto the reconstructed portion of the bridge so work can proceed on the other half. The entire bridge will be finished and all lanes restored to their original configuration by summer 2026.

The work on the Frenchtown Road Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that also will replace the bridges carrying Route 2 over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Replacement of the Frenchtown Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.