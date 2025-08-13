Palclad® Pro HYG Wall Panels Enhance Contamination Control in Cleanrooms and Laboratories

Non-toxic antimicrobial PVC wall cladding panels have built-in antimicrobial protection that eliminates or inhibits the growth of pathogens, mold, and fungi.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleanrooms and laboratories require controlled environments that uphold strict hygienic standards while withstanding frequent sanitation. Palclad® Pro HYG PVC wall panels from Interstate Advanced Materials are engineered to meet these demands with a durable, low-maintenance cladding solution that delivers long-lasting antimicrobial protection.Laboratories, sterile production areas, and pharmaceutical spaces must resist microbial growth and frequent exposure to disinfectants. PalcladPro HYG’s silver ion protection is infused throughout the panel, providing lasting antimicrobial protection even when scratched or damaged. The panels inhibit the growth of pathogens including MRSA, VRE, mold, and fungi, helping maintain sterile environments. Its non-porous, high-gloss surface further resists moisture and contamination, supporting compliance with rigorous cleanliness standards.PalcladPro HYG is well-suited for aseptic cleanrooms, electronics labs, and medical device manufacturing facilities. Its resistance to alcohol-based cleaners, sterilization agents, and harsh chemicals protects against surface degradation from frequent sanitation. This durability helps maintain clean, low-maintenance wall systems that retain their function and appearance over time.Pharmaceutical, research, and biotech processing rooms require frequent washdowns that can cause conventional wall materials to break down prematurely. PalcladPro HYG’s high-impact surface resists dents and abrasion, preserving structural integrity in demanding environments. Its seamless finish simplifies cleaning and eliminates gaps that trap bacteria, supporting long-term hygiene.Controlled airflow rooms and high-precision research environments require wall systems that minimize particle buildup and maintain clean air circulation. PalcladPro HYG’s tongue-and-groove design forms a seamless, easy-to-sanitize surface that supports contamination control and helps maintain cleanroom classifications.For renovations or new construction in contamination-sensitive environments, PalcladPro HYG offers a lightweight, easy-to-install solution that meets both functional and aesthetic needs. Certified lead-free with a Class A fire rating, the panels also meet JIS Z 2801 and ISO 22196 standards. Their EPA-, FDA-, and BPR-registered antimicrobial additives ensure lasting hygiene, safety, and low-maintenance performance.Interstate Advanced Materials offers PalcladPro HYG panels in a wide range of sizes and colors , backed by a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty. To learn more about material solutions for contamination-sensitive environments, call a material expert today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 45 years.

