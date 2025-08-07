Ned Markey Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Flip the Script” Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Ned Markey

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Ned Markey, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Ned’s chapter, "Write It Before You Wing It." Ned shares hares how preparation, intentional planning, and adaptability are essential to living life by design. Using lessons from aviation, dentistry, and missions work, he emphasizes the importance of charting a clear path, staying flexible through turbulence, and leading with empathy to successfully navigate life, business, and relationships.



Meet Ned Markey:

Whether he's flying a plane or guiding a young patient through their first dental visit, Ned Markey leads with calm focus and a commitment to making every moment count. A board-certified pediatric dentist, aviator, entrepreneur, real estate investor, and adventurer, Ned is known for blending precision with purpose across every area of his life.



In his early adulthood, Ned chased adventure—skiing in Aspen, sailing the San Juan Islands, and studying at Columbia University in New York City and abroad in Valparaiso, Chile. These experiences broadened his worldview and deepened his passion for meaningful connection, culture, and service.



With a heart for giving back, Ned has provided missionary dental care to underserved communities in the U.S. and internationally. His global work reinforced his belief that empathy and dignity are universal languages—and that compassionate care can be a powerful bridge to healing.



At home, Ned is a devoted husband and father of three. He believes his greatest role is leading with faith and intentionality in marriage, parenting, and everyday life. His guiding philosophy: live a life by design, not by default—with God at the center of it all.



Ned draws from his life experiences to mentor and encourage others, particularly the next generation. He’s passionate about helping people thrive in areas like leadership, finances, family, and faith.



When he’s not treating patients or building businesses, you’ll find Ned mountain biking, snowboarding, sailing, or investing in conversations that move others toward purpose.



Follow him on Instagram: @LifeByDesign_NedMarkey

