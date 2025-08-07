Global Leaders of Faith and Policy Unite Under the Banner of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'

G20 South Africa 2025 IF20

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From August 10–14, 2025, the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) will host its flagship annual gathering in Cape Town, South Africa, bringing together a coalition of global voices committed to shaping inclusive and ethical policy. The Forum will convene religious leaders, civil society organizations, government officials, multilateral institutions, and scholars to explore collaborative solutions to pressing global challenges.Leading up to the G20 Summit (November 22–23), the IF20 event will reflect and reinforce South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” Rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu—“I am because we are”—the Forum will emphasize the interconnectedness of humanity and the moral imperative to ensure that no one is left behind.All Roads Lead to Cape TownProfessor David Mosoma, a chairperson of the local organizing committee, commented:“All roads lead to Cape Town, where a historic Interfaith G20 conference will occur on South African soil from 10th to 14th August 2025. The conference is poised to be a watershed in wrestling with the intractable challenges of solidarity, equality, and sustainability from the interfaith perspective.As the Chairperson of the local organizing committee, I encourage delegates to use the conference to network, build bridges of unity and collaboration, and create far-reaching, practical solutions that benefit communities in South Africa, Africa, and the globe.”Key Themes and PrioritiesThe 2025 Forum will align closely with G20’s priority areas, including (1) climate action and sustainable development, (2) peacebuilding and conflict resolution, (3) inclusive economic development, (4) education and youth empowerment, and (5) health, wellbeing, and spiritual resilience. Sessions will feature high-level panels, grassroots dialogues, and interfaith reflections, offering a platform for diverse perspectives to inform global policy. The Forum will also spotlight Africa’s unique contributions to global interfaith collaboration and sustainable development.Minister Nokuzola Tolashe of the Department of Social Development for the Republic of South Africa will speak at the conference. In looking forward to the Forum, she stated:“As the Department of Social Development, we are very excited to be part of this important gathering. The faith sector remains a critical stakeholder in addressing the deep-rooted social challenges our world continues to face. It also plays a vital role in our collective efforts to restore the moral fiber of society. As we prepare to host the G20 Summit and the all-important National Dialogue, we hope and trust that the voice of faith will find meaningful expression.”A Call to Global SolidarityAs the world faces complex crises—from climate disruption to migration and inequality—the G20 Interfaith Forum seeks to amplify ethical leadership and spiritual insight in shaping just and compassionate responses. The Cape Town event will serve as a catalyst for action, fostering partnerships that transcend borders, beliefs, and sectors.Ambassador Mussie Hailu, Regional Director of United Religions Initiative for Africa and Representative to the African Union and UN expressed his thoughts on the global significance of this event:“The forum will help religious leaders and institutions to foster collaboration and practical dialogue between religious and political spheres to address challenges like sustainable development, climate change, peace & security, health and economic justice. The forum is very important as it will help to bridge the religious and political spheres, addressing challenges which affect all humanity, promoting interfaith dialogue, highlighting ethical and moral dimensions, involving diverse voices, supporting sustainable development, and encouraging collaboration for the good of all.I am extremely thrilled to notice that this year the forum theme is focusing on Ubuntu in Action. Ubuntu is a practical action to safeguard human dignity, protect human rights and promote the peace and well being of all regardless of the difference in nationality, ethnic origin, color, religion or language.”G20 Interfaith Forum South Africa is a pivotal event for G20 countries in general and South Africa specifically because of its focus on the needs of and the hope for Africa as a whole.Sandile Makasi, the vice-chair of the LOC, defines the feelings of the entire G20 Interfaith Forum Committee:“I am thrilled to welcome leaders and delegates from across the globe to our beautiful country, South Africa, for this historic gathering. This event is more than just a meeting — it is a moment of great promise and shared purpose. Like rivers flowing together to form a strong, steady stream, diverse voices of faith and humanity will unite to address pressing global challenges.Together, we commit to uplifting the most vulnerable in society, bringing hope, and progress. Africa stands ready. Africa’s time has come."Background on G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) annual platform involves a network of religiously linked institutions and initiatives that engage on global agendas, including the SDGs. The G20 process has evolved since it was established in 2014, recognizing an expanding range of stakeholders and platforms that allow different sectors and communities to present ideas and recommendations to global leaders. The IF20 contributes insights and recommendations that respond to and help shape the G20 and thus global policy agendas, building on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs and reflecting their rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its networks, the IF20 contributes not only to formulation but also to implementation of G20 policies, and to forging consensus on priorities shared by interfaith and intercultural organizations, religious leaders, scholars, and development and humanitarian entities. IF20’s work with business and civil society actors and other key stakeholders contributes to the agenda for each Annual IF20 Forum, inspired each year by successive host governments.Viewing of the Forum will be available live on the G20 Interfaith Forum website at www.g20interfaith.org or on the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) YouTube Channel.

