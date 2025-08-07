Attorney General Bonta, San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Conduct Sting Operation During Comic-Con Weekend in San Diego, Arrest 13 Sex Buyers 

SAN DIEGO – As part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF), California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of a three-day sting operation throughout San Diego County, targeting sex buyers over Comic-Con weekend. During a three-day operation from July 24 to 26, 2025, the California Department of Justice’s SDHTTF conducted a demand reduction operation targeting sex buyers that resulted in 13 arrests for solicitation.

“My office is proud of the dedicated work of the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force on this demand reduction operation,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Solicitation is a crime, and these arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that we stand ready to hold them accountable. The demand for commercial sex is a driving factor that contributes to human trafficking, where perpetrators profit from the exploitation of people for sex or labor by force, fraud, or coercion. We are grateful to all our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose collaboration has been invaluable.”



As part of the operation, agents went undercover to initiate contact with sex buyers throughout San Diego County, resulting in 13 arrests for solicitation, in violation of Penal Code 647(b)(2). Solicitation is a crime subject to jail time and monetary penalties. While not all commercial sex is linked to human trafficking, the demand for commercial sex is a driving force that contributes to human trafficking, as human traffickers profit from forced or coerced commercial sex work. Sex buyers may unknowingly contribute to human trafficking by engaging in Solicitation.

In advance of Comic-Con weekend, Attorney General Bonta and Comic-Con International partnered together to raise awareness of human trafficking and provide resources for the public to assist in the fight to combat human trafficking. Events like Comic-Con, which bring thousands of people together, are a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking, a crime that comes in many forms, including sex trafficking, forced labor, and domestic servitude resulting from force, fraud, or coercion. Everyone can play a role in stopping this unlawful activity by being aware of the signs and reporting any suspicious activity.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you are, or someone else, is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

SDHTTF is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. In addition to serving as the lead agency on the SDHTTF, the California Department of Justice has two regional Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Teams serving Northern California and Southern California.