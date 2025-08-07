Management and Strategy Institute Launches Beta Test for New Free Certification in Error Proofing Techniques

MSI launches beta test for free Error Proofing Techniques certification, inviting feedback from Six Sigma professionals via Reddit community post.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI), a leading provider of professional development and Six Sigma certifications, has officially launched a beta test of its newest free training and certification program: the Certification in Error Proofing Techniques As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding accessible professional training, MSI is inviting professionals, continuous improvement practitioners, and quality enthusiasts to join the beta test and provide feedback on the new course. The announcement was made through the organization’s official Reddit account and is now open to the public.About the Certification in Error Proofing TechniquesThis new certification focuses on Poka-Yoke - the process of designing operations and systems that prevent errors from occurring or allow them to be detected and corrected immediately. The course is intended to help learners apply practical mistake-proofing strategies in real-world environments, including manufacturing, healthcare, office settings, and service industries.The certification is part of MSI’s Continuing Education Series for Six Sigma Certification - a growing suite of micro-credential programs designed to supplement foundational Six Sigma Belt knowledge with targeted skills that drive real process improvement.The beta version of the course includes a 50-minute training module that combines video instruction and downloadable reading content, followed by a brief online exam. Successful participants will receive a digital certificate of completion, shareable badge, and mobile wallet card—all at no cost.Feedback From the Continuous Improvement CommunityMSI is using this beta test to gather direct input from learners and professionals. In the Reddit announcement, the organization specifically asks beta testers to provide feedback on:Whether the 50-minute course length feels appropriate for this type of certification.The effectiveness of the video and downloadable reading combination.Preferences between one long instructional video versus several shorter, segmented videos.The clarity and structure of the exam format.Any suggestions for additional content or features that would enhance the training.“Poka-Yoke is one of the most practical, hands-on tools in continuous improvement,” said Michael DiLeo, instructional designer at MSI. “We wanted to offer this training as a free resource that adds real value to Lean Six Sigma professionals and operational teams. With input from the community, we’ll ensure it’s engaging, practical, and easy to implement.”MSI’s Commitment to Accessible, Industry-Relevant CertificationsAs a recognized authority in business improvement and professional development, the Management and Strategy Institute serves over half a million members globally. All MSI certifications are self-paced, online, and built to align with real industry needs. The organization’s Continuing Education Series is a direct response to requests from professionals for short-form, targeted certifications that provide measurable, real-world value.Professionals interested in participating in the beta test of the Certification in Error Proofing Techniques can do so immediately by visiting MSI’s official announcement post on Reddit.To learn more about MSI’s full suite of certifications and professional development programs, visit: www.msicertified.com

Certification in Error Proofing Techniques Free Online Training

