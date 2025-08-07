Premier Auto Protect Boosts Car Warranties for Used Cars with ASE-Certified Shop Flexibility

Premier Auto Protect’s warranties for used cars allow repairs at any ASE-certified shop, offering drivers peace of mind with affordable coverage.

Our goal is to make car warranties for used cars flexible and straightforward, letting drivers choose trusted ASE-certified mechanics for repairs.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect is transforming car warranties for used cars by offering unmatched flexibility to use any ASE-certified mechanic nationwide. As repair costs soar, with 48% of car buyers planning purchases in 2025, Premier’s vehicle service contracts (VSPs) provide affordable, customizable coverage, ensuring drivers can rely on trusted repair shops without restrictions.Protect your used car with the freedom to choose your trusted mechanic. Get a free, no-obligation quote from Premier Auto Protect today at https://premierautoprotect.com/ or call 1-888-501-0094. Drive with confidence knowing you’re covered.The used car market is thriving, but rising repair costs—averaging $800 for sensors and $1,500 for transmissions—pose a significant financial risk for owners. Premier Auto Protect addresses this challenge with four tailored coverage tiers: Essential, Premium, Exclusionary, and EV Exclusionary. These plans cater to vehicles of all ages, including those with over 200,000 miles, and cover complex systems like electric drivetrains and digital displays. What sets Premier apart is its commitment to flexibility: customers can take their vehicles to any of the 250,000+ ASE-certified repair shops across the U.S., ensuring repairs by trusted, qualified mechanics without being tied to restrictive networks.Premier Auto Protect’s direct-provider model eliminates middlemen, streamlining the claims process and reducing costs. When a covered repair is needed, customers present their plan to an ASE-certified mechanic, and Premier pays the repair facility directly, often covering the full cost minus any deductible. This hassle-free approach has earned praise in customer reviews, with a 3.7 Trustpilot rating and an A+ from the Better Business Bureau. The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and transferable contracts, boosting resale value for used cars.Additional benefits enhance Premier’s appeal:- 24/7 Roadside Assistance: Includes towing, flat tire service, and lockout help, ensuring drivers are never stranded.- Rental Car Coverage: Free rental cars during repairs minimize disruption.- Referral Program: Earn 10% back on premiums for each referred customer, making coverage more affordable.- Coverage for Nontraditional Vehicles: Plans extend to ATVs, motorcycles, and electric vehicles like Tesla, addressing diverse driver needs.The flexibility to choose ASE-certified mechanics is a game-changer in an industry often criticized for rigid repair networks. ASE certification, administered by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, ensures mechanics undergo rigorous training and recertification every five years, guaranteeing high-quality repairs. Premier’s policy empowers drivers to stick with local shops they trust, fostering confidence and convenience. A 2023 Kia Sorento owner shared, “My AC failed on a road trip. Premier approved the repair with my local mechanic in hours, and I was back on the road.” This flexibility, combined with comprehensive coverage, positions Premier as a leader in the $40 billion extended warranty market.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, offering flexible, affordable coverage for used and new vehicles since 2016. As a direct provider, Premier delivers exceptional service, comprehensive plans, and benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Accredited with an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, Premier Auto Protect is dedicated to shielding drivers from costly repairs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.