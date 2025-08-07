Auto Warranty Reviews’ analysis shows used car warranties offer broader coverage than the Consumer Rights Act 2015, saving drivers on repairs.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As U.S. drivers face soaring repair costs for aging vehicles, Auto Warranty Reviews unveils a groundbreaking comparison of used car warranties versus protections under the Consumer Rights Act 2015. With the average vehicle age now at 12.5 years, this timely analysis empowers consumers to navigate warranty options and secure robust coverage beyond statutory rights, saving thousands on unexpected repairs.Don’t let unexpected repairs drain your wallet. Visit https://autowarrantyreviews.com/ to explore top used car warranty plans and compare them against Consumer Rights Act protections.Auto Warranty Reviews, a leading authority in extended auto warranties, today announced a comprehensive comparison revealing how used car warranties provide stronger financial protection than the Consumer Rights Act 2015 for drivers of older vehicles. Launched on August 6, 2025, in New York, this analysis addresses the urgent need for reliable coverage as repair costs have surged 39% since 2019, helping consumers avoid crippling expenses.The Consumer Rights Act 2015 offers UK consumers protection for faulty goods, including vehicles, ensuring they are of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose, and as described for up to six years. However, these protections weaken over time and are limited to used cars, often covering only major defects and requiring proof that the fault existed at purchase. In contrast, extended used car warranties provide broader, more predictable coverage for U.S. drivers, addressing repairs for mechanical and electrical failures regardless of fault origin. According to a 2024 S&P Global Mobility report, the average U.S. vehicle age has reached 12.5 years, with 62% of drivers facing significant repair costs for cars over 10 years old, per a 2023 Consumer Reports survey. Extended warranties can save up to 75% on these expenses, making them a critical tool for budget-conscious consumers.Auto Warranty Reviews’ analysis highlights top providers like Endurance, CARCHEX, and autopom!, which offer plans covering vehicles up to 20 years old or 200,000 miles. These plans include:- Comprehensive Coverage: Powertrain, electrical, and bumper-to-bumper options, unlike the Act’s focus on major defects.- Additional Perks: 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, and rental car coverage, unavailable under statutory rights.- Flexible Terms: Transferable plans that enhance vehicle resale value, a feature not offered by the Consumer Rights Act.- Cost Savings: Deductibles as low as $100 and interest-free payment plans, such as Endurance’s 36-month option, ease financial burdens.However, consumers must be cautious. The Consumer Rights Act 2015 guarantees repairs or replacements within the first six months, but after this period, the burden of proof shifts to the consumer, often leading to disputes. Extended warranties, while more comprehensive, have exclusions—like infotainment systems or external fluid leaks—that require careful review. Auto Warranty Reviews warns against scams, such as companies mimicking manufacturer outreach, a concern echoed by the Federal Trade Commission. Choosing providers with strong BBB ratings and minimal complaints, like CARCHEX (A+ rating) or autopom! (4.8-star Trustpilot rating), Ensures reliability.The analysis also addresses common pain points. For instance, statutory rights under the Act may not cover wear-and-tear repairs, a significant issue for high-mileage vehicles. Extended warranties fill this gap, covering components like transmissions and AC compressors, which can cost $3,000–$7,000 to repair. Additionally, while the Act limits repairs to the original seller, warranties like those from Endurance are accepted at any ASE-certified mechanic or dealership nationwide, offering greater flexibility.About Auto Warranty ReviewsAuto Warranty Reviews is a trusted authority in the automotive warranty industry, dedicated to helping consumers find reliable extended warranty providers. Based in New York, our 5-star review system ranks companies based on claims payouts, customer service, and transparency. Since 2017, we’ve empowered drivers nationwide to protect their vehicles from rising repair costs.

