Coordinated organized retail theft crackdown recovers $8 million in stolen assets this year

Spearheaded by the California Highway Patrol, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force works with state, local and federal partners to tackle retail crime statewide. Since its inception, the Task Force teams statewide have recovered more than 1.4 million items of stolen retail merchandise, valued at nearly $60 million. The Task Force members have arrested over 4,500 suspects for retail crimes and have been involved in almost 4,000 investigations.

“Organized retail crime doesn’t just impact businesses, it threatens the safety and stability of our communities,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The California Highway Patrol is committed to holding offenders accountable and working with our law enforcement partners across the state to stop these crimes at their source.”

Multi-officer coordination in Northern California

During a notable operation in July, the Task Force learned of a prolific crew affecting multiple retailers in Northern California, including Lululemon, American Eagle, Abercombie, Hollister, Alo Yoga, and Victoria’s Secret, among others. Through coordination with the Sacramento Police Department, Placer District Attorney’s Office, and Roseville Police Department, officers arrested four individuals, seized an unserialized assault rifle, and identified over 1,200 stolen retail products valued at more than $92,000. The ongoing investigation has uncovered evidence of a potential larger conspiracy.