Rooter Man Invests in Charleston’s Youth Through Sports Sponsorships

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter Man Plumbing is proud to announce its continued commitment to supporting youth sports and community programs in Charleston. This fall, Rooter Man is sponsoring a youth sports team through the City of Charleston Recreation Department and a golf hole in support of the West Ashley High School Women’s Golf Team.These efforts are part of Rooter Man’s ongoing mission to give back to the neighborhoods it serves and to invest in the next generation through active community involvement.The City of Charleston Recreation Department has long been a cornerstone of family life in the Lowcountry, providing organized sports, after-school programs, camps, and enrichment opportunities for kids across the region. For many families, youth sports are a positive and lasting part of growing up, helping to instill confidence, teamwork, accountability, and perseverance.Rooter Man’s sponsorship helps cover the costs of uniforms, equipment, and program fees which allows more children to participate regardless of financial barriers. As a local plumber in West Ashley , Rooter Man's goal is to contribute to a healthy and inclusive environment where every child has a chance to play, learn, and grow through organized sports.Rooter Man has proudly served the West Ashley community for nearly 20 years, and much of the company’s success and reputation is rooted in strong local ties and ongoing community support. “We believe that giving back to the community is not just a responsibility, but something that we take pride in,” said Rooter Man’s owner Nelson Huggins “Sponsoring a team right here in West Ashley means helping provide a safe, fun, and educational experience for kids in our own backyard.”In addition to the youth team sponsorship, Rooter Man is also backing the West Ashley High School Women’s Golf Team through a golf hole sponsorship. These contributions help fund program needs and support student-athletes throughout their season. “We’re especially proud to support the young women representing West Ashley on the course,” Huggins said. “Athletics play such an important role in leadership and personal growth, and we’re glad to play a small part in that journey.”These partnerships are just a couple of the many ways Rooter Man invests in the Charleston area outside of plumbing services. Over the years, the company has supported numerous charitable causes, neighborhood events, and youth organizations, all while continuing to provide high-quality plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, and maintenance services throughout the Lowcountry.Rooter Man provides residential and commercial plumbing services across Charleston, including West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Summerville, Mount Pleasant North Charleston, and more. Known for fast response times, professional technicians, and transparent pricing, Rooter Man is committed to delivering top-tier service while remaining deeply connected to the people and neighborhoods it services. With a 4.9-star rating based on more than 545 Google reviews, Rooter Man has become one of Charleston’s most trusted names for reliable plumbing services.To learn more about Rooter Man and its community involvement, visit www.rootermansc.com or follow the company on social media at: @rootermancharleston

