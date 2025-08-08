Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Projected to Reach $0.24 Billion with 3.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for automotive chassis dynamometers has seen a slight increase. The market is expected to expand from $0.21 billion in 2024 to $0.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. Factors that contributed to this growth in the past include heightened urbanization and city congestion, increased consumer awareness, growth in disposable income, and impressive economic growth in emerging markets.

The automotive chassis dynamometer market is expected to grow steadily, reaching $0.24 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 3.3%. Growth will be influenced by increasing urbanization, automation and digitalization in testing systems, sustainable energy integration, and higher vehicle connectivity through IoT. Main trends include AWD dynamometer testing, integration with vehicle control systems, testing for electric and hybrid drivetrains, portable and modular system designs, and heightened focus on emissions testing.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

The forecasted surge in automobile production is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive chassis dynamometer market. These dynamometers, used to measure torque in vehicles, also assist in identifying a range of issues including emission performance, environmental performance, and overall vehicle functionality. The anticipated rise in car manufacturing is projected to create an increased demand for this testing equipment. For example, in 2021, car production in India heightened to 30.82 lakh units, a significant increase from 24.33 lakh units in the previous year. Therefore, the growth in automobile production is expected to influence the market positively.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market?

Major players in the Automotive Chassis Dynamometer include:

• Mustang Dynamometer

• Ono Sokki Co. Ltd.

• Sierra Instruments Inc.

• Rototest Ab

• Saj Test Plant Pvt Ltd.

• Kratzer Automation AG

• Horiba Ltd.

• Meidensha Corporation

• Taylor Dynamometer Inc.

• Power Test Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market In The Future?

The automotive chassis dynamometer market is seeing a significant uptrend in the popularity of mobile and portable chassis dynamometers. These portable tools provide an affordable alternative to elaborate in-house testing facilities, allowing for environment testing under real conditions. For instance, in May 2022, Mustang Dynamometer, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality, precision testing equipment based in the US, unveiled the MD-SXS/UTV chassis dynamometer. Aimed at the power motorsport market, this dynamometer is perfect for servicing a range of vehicles including side-by-sides, UTVs, motorcycles, quad-runners, and many more. The MD-SXS/UTV, a uniquely designed high-speed motorcycle/UTV/side-by-side combined dyno, is Mustang's latest offering.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market

The automotive chassis dynamometermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single Roller, Multi Roller

2) By Drive Type: All Wheel Drive Dyno, Two Wheel Drive Dyno

3) By Application: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle, Racing Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Single Roller: Direct Drive Single Roller, Indirect Drive Single Roller

2) By Multi Roller: Two Roller, Four Roller, Six Roller

Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for automotive chassis dynamometers. The market report for automotive chassis dynamometers covered regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

