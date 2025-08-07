Electric Blanket Market Projected Expansion to $1.1+ Billion Market Value by 2032 with a 8.3% CAGR by 2032

The electric blanket market was valued at $496.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Electric blanket market - Based on size, the queen sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the king is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, " Electric Blanket Market by Material (Polyester, Cotton, Fleece, Faux Fur, Others), by Size (Twin, Full, Queen, King), by Heat Setting (Low, Medium, High), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by End-user (Household, Hotel, Hospital): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global electric blanket market was valued at $496.2 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10999 Prime Determinants of GrowthOver the years, there has been an increasing demand for electric blankets, especially during the winter season due to their ability to provide warmth and comfort to the user. This increase in demand is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global electric blanket market in the forecast timeframe. However, the safety concerns associated with electric blankets due to electric wires or heating elements may hamper the electric blanket market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the technological advancements in electric blanket products are expected to offer growth opportunities for the expansion of the electric blanket market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.Size: Queen Sub-segment Projected to Gather a Huge Revenue During the Forecast PeriodThe queen sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Queen size beds are one of the most popular sizes, providing ample space for couples or individuals who prefer extra room while sleeping. As a result, there is a high demand for queen sized electric blankets which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (300 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/48238120fc8d900e402ddb59d4bdc2a3 Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-segment Projected to be One of the Most Lucrative During the Forecast PeriodThe offline sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels provide accessibility to a large customer base, including those who prefer to take a good look at the product before buying it. As a result, there is a growing preference for offline distribution channels which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.Region: Europe Market to be One of the Fastest Growing by 2032The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global electric blanket market in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers in Europe about the benefits of electric blankets including the warmth and comfort that they offer during cold winters has led to an increased adoption and demand. This surge in demand is expected to be the main growth driver of the market in Europe region by 2032.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10999 Leading Players in the Electric Blanket Market:Newell Brands Inc.DreamlandSilentnightJarden CorporationSlumberdownLakelandBeurerMylekMorphy Richards Ltd.Homefront𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/writting-instruments-market-A10846 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dark-stone-market-A74641

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.