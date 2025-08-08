Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Projected Growth of US $4.74 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Charge Air Cooler Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the automotive charge air cooler has seen substantial growth recently. There is a projected growth from $3.16 billion in 2024 to $3.43 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The surge during the historic period is due to strict emission standards, optimization of engine performance, a rise in demand for fuel-efficient and low emission vehicles, along with shifts in consumer preferences and driving practices.

The automotive charge air cooler market is set to grow strongly, projected to reach $4.75 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth will be supported by hybrid powertrain adoption, advances in cooling technologies, expansion of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and a focus on EV thermal management. Key trends will include lighter, compact cooler designs, use of advanced construction materials, adoption of liquid-cooled systems, tailored solutions for specific vehicle needs, and improved heat exchanger efficiency.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market?

The expansion in commercial vehicle demand is projected to fuel the automotive charge air cooler market's development. Commercial vehicles, primarily designated and employed for transporting goods and passengers or carrying out specialized tasks for economic reasons, utilize automotive charge air coolers. These coolers boost the combustion efficiency and refine engine performance by cooling the compressed air before it gets to the engine, thereby ensuring improved power output and fuel efficiency. For example, Pandaily, a tech media based in Beijing, reported in July 2022 that the sales volume of commercial vehicles surged to 168,000, a 49.4% boost from the previous year. Moreover, in May 2021, Germany saw a 46.4% increase in demand for new commercial vehicles compared to the prior year. As such, the growing demand for commercial vehicles will likely propel the automotive charge air cooler market’s growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market?

Major players in the Automotive Charge Air Cooler include:

• Banco Products Ltd.

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Dana Incorporated

• Delphi Technologies plc

• Denso Corporation

• Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Modine Manufacturing Company

• Valeo SA

• Vestas Aircoil AS

• MAHLE GmbH

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market?

Firms within the auto charge air cooler industry are centering their efforts on incorporating high-performance motors to enhance fuel efficiency. Through the use of such engines, the oil is swiftly cooled thus preventing overheating. For instance, Conflux Technology, an Australian company specializing in heat transfer tech, launched the 3D printed Water Charge Air Cooler (WCAC) in June 2022. The WCAC's purpose is to cool air entering the turbochargers utilised to augment certain car engines. Utilizing 3D printing tech, the company can effectively balance the device's weight and performance. Moreover, this approach provides scalability in size, making it easily integrate into the existing designs of luxury car producers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Growth

The automotive charge air coolermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air-Cooled, Liquid-Cooled

2) By Design: Tube & Fin, Bar & Plate

3) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

4) By Vehicle: PC, LCV, Truck, Bus

Subsegments:

1) By Air-Cooled: Front Mount Air Coolers, Top Mount Air Coolers, Side Mount Air Coolers

2) By Liquid-Cooled: Integrated Liquid Coolers, Separate Liquid Coolers, Intercooler With Heat Exchanger

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in the automotive charge air cooler industry. The region expected to grow at the fastest rate is North America. The report on the automotive charge air cooler market analyzes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

