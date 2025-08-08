Automotive Centre Console Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $45.53 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Centre Console Market Through 2025?

A significant expansion has been witnessed in the market size of the automotive centre console in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from a value of $33.27 billion in 2024 to approximately $35.21 billion in 2025, thus reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth experienced in the historical phase is largely due to the surge in modern electric vehicles, shifts in customer behaviour, restricted connectivity features, and basic storage compartments.

The automotive centre console market is forecasted to grow significantly, reaching $45.54 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth will be driven by increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles, a surge in high-end and luxury car markets, a growing connected car ecosystem, and rising interest in electric and autonomous vehicles. Leading trends include large touchscreen integration, ambient lighting customization, IoT and smart home connectivity, wireless charging features, and modular, multifunctional console designs.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Centre Console Market?

The escalating need for electric vehicles is having a marked impact on the advancement of the automotive center console market. Essential to an electric car are secure, reliable and durable center control systems. Center consoles in these vehicles serve as control centers for navigation and touch commands. To illustrate, an article published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a division of the United States Department of Labor, forecasted in February 2023 that Electric Vehicle, or EV, sales would constitute 40% of all passenger car sales in the United States by 2030, while other more positive forecasts predict that the percentage might climb up to 50% by the same year. Consequently, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the automotive center console market.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Centre Console Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Centre Console include:

• AGM Automotive LLC

• Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

• Calsonic Kansei Corp.

• Continental AG

• Delphi Automotive plc

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Faurecia SA

• Hyundai Mobis Co

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Lear Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Centre Console Market?

The growth in popularity of new touch screen technologies is a key trend in the auto center console market. Major businesses in the sector are concentrating on creating novel technological solutions to solidify their foothold. For example, Grammer AG, an automobile and car interiors manufacturer based in Germany, revealed a new automated center console design for the rear bench of the HiPhi X electric SUV in September 2023. This included a rear center console featuring a display holder, smartphone trays, and cup holders, along with two retractable tables hidden beneath a butterfly armrest. This was not only highly crafted and upholstered with fine semi-aniline leather, but also had unique features like cup holders with magnetic inserts for keeping glasses securely in place on its two table surfaces.

Global Automotive Centre Console Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive centre consolemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Touch Screen, Buttons And Controls

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Premium Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Luxury Cars, SUV, Electric Vehicle

3) By Distribution: Original Equipment Manufacturer, After Market

Subsegments:

1) By Touch Screen: Capacitive Touch Screens, Resistive Touch Screens, Multi-Touch Screens, Integrated Navigation Systems

2) By Buttons And Controls, Mechanical Buttons, Toggle Switches, Rotary Controls, Touch-sensitive Controls

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Centre Console Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the automotive center console market and is also projected to experience the most significant growth in the forthcoming years. The market report for the automotive center console encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

