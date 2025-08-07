WesternPassion.com Celebrates Enduring Partnership with Old Hickory Tannery: A Legacy of Western Luxury & Craftsmanship

WesternPassion.com and Old Hickory Tannery celebrate 20+ years of crafting premium Western furniture, blending authentic style with American craftsmanship.

Our relationship with Old Hickory Tannery is built on shared values: exceptional quality, a deep appreciation for Western heritage, and a commitment to American-made craftsmanship.” — Brandon Eoff, Owner of WesternPassion.com

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WesternPassion.com , a leading online retailer of luxury Western-style home furnishings, proudly celebrates its long-standing partnership with Old Hickory Tannery Furniture, a collaboration that has brought timeless craftsmanship and luxury to homes across the country for over two decades.Since its founding, WesternPassion.com has remained dedicated to curating and offering the finest in Western-inspired home décor, and Old Hickory Tannery has been a cornerstone of that mission. Known for their handcrafted leather and upholstered furniture, Old Hickory Tannery brings an unmatched level of artistry, heritage, and authenticity to every piece.Old Hickory Tannery, based in North Carolina, has long been revered for its meticulous attention to detail and use of the highest quality materials. Their furniture often blends rustic elegance with refined design, making it a favorite among WesternPassion.com customers looking to bring warmth, sophistication, and character into their homes.Over the years, the partnership has produced an exclusive selection of custom designs available only through WesternPassion.com, featuring unique leathers, finishes, and silhouettes that reflect the lifestyle and rugged beauty of the American West.As the demand for Western luxury furniture continues to grow, this partnership with Old Hickory Tannery remains a cornerstone of WesternPassion.com’s commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind pieces that blend comfort, durability, and artistry.About WesternPassion.comFounded in 2002, WesternPassion.com is a curated online destination offering luxury Western-style furniture and home décor. With a focus on artisan craftsmanship and timeless design, WesternPassion.com provides a sophisticated take on the Western lifestyle for discerning homeowners nationwide.About Old Hickory TanneryOld Hickory Tannery has been crafting fine leather and upholstered furniture in North Carolina since 1972. Renowned for their dedication to traditional techniques and top-quality materials, each piece is made by skilled artisans, ensuring beauty, durability, and individuality.

