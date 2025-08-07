Drone Analytics Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Demand and Growth Rate of 29.2% by 2030

Drone Analytics , Share

Drone Analytics Market by Type, Application, and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone analytics market size was valued at $2.71 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.57 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021 to 2030.High demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and rise in capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software are expected to drive the drone analytics market growth during the forecast period. However, rising concerns over cybersecurity & data security and restrictions enforced by regulations are the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the drone analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in drones and technological advancements in drone technologies is a major factor that is expected to supplement the drone analytics market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13562 Increase in R&D activities; technological developments by big players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient drone analytics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of drone analytics across different industries across major economies such as China and India.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the drone analytics market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of nonessential items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-analytics-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global drone analytics market share in North America in 2020.The key players operating in the global drone analytics industry include 3DR, AeroVironment, Inc., Delair, Delta Drone SA, DroneDeploy, Huvrdata, Kespry Inc., Optelos LLC, Pix4D SA, and PrecisionHawk.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13562 Similar Reports:Micro Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-drone-market-A13679 Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Drone Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-software-market-A09617

