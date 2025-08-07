Introducing DataM Insights – The Future-Forward Market Intelligence Platform for the Food & Beverage Industry

DataM Insights1

Unlock 1,200+ F&B reports, consumer trends, custom data, and innovation alerts with DataM Insights — the next-gen market intelligence platform.

As a category lead in functional foods, DataM Insights gives us real-time clarity, trend foresight, and data we can act on - it’s become our strategic edge.” — VP Strategy, Global F&B Firm

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a fast-evolving food ecosystem driven by innovation, sustainability, and shifting consumer behavior, access to reliable, timely, and actionable intelligence is no longer a luxury - it’s a necessity. DataM Intelligence proudly unveils DataM Insights, a comprehensive subscription platform designed exclusively for professionals in the Food, Beverage & Nutrition sectors.Whether you're launching functional ingredients, formulating next-gen products, or tracking regulatory and category innovations, DataM Insights equips your team with end-to-end data visibility and decision-making confidence.Request for FREE Trial Database Access: https://datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription?kailas ________________________________________🚀 What Makes DataM Insights for F&B Different?✅ Published Market Reports• Access a growing library of 1,200+ full-length market reports spanning:o Functional Foods & Beverageso Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplementso Alternative Proteins & Plant-Based Productso Sugar Reduction, Fermentation, Probiotics & Postbioticso Dairy Innovation, Fortification Trends, and More• Includes market size & forecast (volume/value), innovation trends, M&A activity, and competitive landscape🔍 Upcoming Reports Access• Preview our Food & Beverage report pipeline before publication• Request priority access or fast-tracking for high-impact categories• Influence scoping based on your business priorities🧠 On-Demand Deep-Dive Reports• 100% custom-built studies on:o Ingredient positioning in target demographicso Clean label, sustainability, or allergen-free trendso Global vs. Regional category performance• Fast delivery (10–12 working days), with interactive analyst support✴️ Snapshot Reports / Category Outlooks• Ideal for executive overviews or early-stage market scanning• Includes consumer behavior highlights, regulatory updates, and trend forecasts• Cost-effective, quick-reference assets for board or product planning meetings________________________________________🎯 Value-Added Subscription Benefits (Food & Beverage Industry)Inspired by market leaders like Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor, DataM Insights offers:🌐 Unlimited Report AccessDownload any F&B-focused published report - no caps, no extra fees.📊 Consumer Trend MappingAccess curated insights on:• Health & Wellness Drivers• Clean Label & Sustainability• Plant-Based, Keto, High-Protein, and Functional Nutrition Trends• Innovation Funnel from Startups to Multinationals⚙️ Custom Data RequestsGet 2–3 tailored data pulls per quarter, such as:• Volume/value by region• Ingredient usage benchmarking• Claims usage in marketing copy• Price positioning vs. competitors📈 Category Trackers & DashboardsTrack performance across 25+ F&B sub-categories:• Volume, growth drivers, NPD volumes, and brand launches• Country-level market shares and CAGR visuals🤝 Analyst Support & Quarterly Reviews• Monthly catchups with a dedicated account manager• Quarterly review meetings with senior analysts• Support for internal presentations, investor decks, or client pitches🧩 Innovation Scouting & Regulatory Alerts• Alerts on:o Novel ingredient approvalso Labelling changes (e.g., HFSS, Nutri-Score, Front-of-Pack)o Functional health claims monitoring• Ongoing update briefs on top food tech and fermentation start-ups________________________________________💼 Who Is It For?• F&B Manufacturers and Brand Managers• Ingredient Suppliers and Flavor Houses• Nutrition & Health R&D Teams• Retail Category Managers• Marketing & Trend Strategy Teams• Private Equity & Innovation Scouts________________________________________🛠 Example Use Cases• Tracking gut health claims growth in beverages in APAC• Sizing alternative sweeteners market in North America• Assessing growth in postbiotic supplements for infants• Benchmarking vegan cheese launches across EU5• Mapping regulatory impact on collagen-based products in LATAM________________________________________🔐 Pricing & Demo AccessWe offer flexible subscription models based on team size and geographic scope.To schedule a walkthrough or request pricing, contact:Request for FREE Trial Database Access: https://datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription?kailas

