Sunday and Monday Are the New Saturday: The Southampton Inn leads the Hamptons ‘Reset Trend’

Southampton Inn Logo Southampton Inn Double Queen Room (Photo Credit: Brian Phelps Photography) Claude’s Courtyard (Photo Credit: Brian Phelps Photography)

Why savvy travelers are skipping Friday-Saturday gridlock in favor of a Sunday arrival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the height of Hamptons season, where gridlocked roads, long restaurant waitlists, and packed beaches define the Friday-Saturday rush, travel insiders are flipping the script, and the Southampton Inn is leading the charge.Increasingly, guests are discovering that Sunday and Monday are the new weekend on the East End. The crowds thin, the parking opens up, and the charm of Southampton shines. Whether it is a quieter stretch of Coopers Beach, a prime table at a favorite bistro, or an unhurried morning in the courtyard of the Southampton Inn, the off-peak calm is exactly what discerning visitors are craving.As one experienced traveler puts it, “Those in the know have started arriving Sunday afternoons and staying through Monday night. You avoid the weekend traffic and crowds, enjoy the town as it was meant to be experienced, and get to recharge before heading back to the city refreshed.”The Southampton Inn, located just a short walk from Southampton’s bustling Main Street, is uniquely positioned to deliver the ultimate Sunday-Monday reset. Guests can enjoy walkable access to restaurants, shops, art galleries, and museums, along with the inn’s sprawling manicured lawns, heated pool, library, and newly updated guest rooms, a haven of comfort and charm. Over-night rates are also typically lower on certain weekdays, making the “new weekend” not just more enjoyable, but also more economical.On-site restaurant Claude’s, a Hamptons favorite for its fresh, seasonal menu, offers Sunday Dinner and leisurely Monday breakfast and lunch service for those easing into the week. Nearby institutions such as the Parrish Art Museum, Southampton Arts Center, and Agawam Park become more accessible without the weekend rush, offering visitors a cultural and relaxing experience without the crowds.Benefits of a Sunday-Monday Escape to Southampton Inn include:• Better availability of reservations at restaurants• Access to quiet beaches and uncrowded walking paths• Reduced traffic both to and from the East End, avoiding Friday bottlenecks and Sunday exoduses• Peaceful nights with fewer parties nearby, ideal for couples, creatives, and quiet-seekersAbout the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast and brunch are served daily at Claude’s. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom, the newly renovated Flying Point Room and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.