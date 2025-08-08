The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Celebrates its Silver Anniversary with Get Wild! Gala

Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center of the Hamptons new logo (Image credit: WRC of the Hamptons) WRC Executive Director Kathleen Mulcahy, GetWild! Emcee Jill Rappaport (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) 2025 GetWild! Honoree Zelda Penzel (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Don Latham with Vlad and Ryan Gilmartin with Meep (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Zelda Penzel Honored at Southampton Arts Center with Emcee Jill Rappaport Raising funds for Animal Welfare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons celebrated their 25th Anniversary with their signature GET WILD! Gala raising funds to contribute to their mission to rescue, rehabilitate and successfully release animals back into the wild across Eastern Long Island.This year has seen the volunteers and staff of the Center assist more than 1,800 animals in need, representing a record in the 25 years of the organization. To commemorate the Silver anniversary the Center has also launched a new logoZelda Penzel was honored at this year's Gala, held at the Southampton Arts Center which was organized by event chairs Ingrid Edelman, Jane Gill, Missy Hargraves, and Lisa Baron Schenker. The emcee for the event will be award-winning animal advocate Jill Rappaport.Guests enjoyed cocktails al fresco and had the opportunity to meet some of the wildlife cared for by the organization. A live and silent auction raised in excess of $200,000 to support the work of the institution.Notable attendees included: Kathleen Mulcahy, Zelda Penzel, Jill Rappaport, Henry Buehl, Jean Shafiroff, Missy Hargraves, Leesa Rowland, “Aunt” Sue Hrib, Chris Teakle, and Ashley Bloom.About the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of The Hamptons:The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, Inc., Eastern Long Island's only wildlife hospital, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of wild animals impacted by human encroachment on their habitat. It is a grass-roots organization that began with a few concerned friends and has grown to include over 3,000 members and supporters. The Xenter operates as a full-service professional wildlife hospital, with licensed rehabilitators on staff. Over the past twenty-five years, more than 500 volunteers have been trained to help with wildlife rescues.The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is located on Munn’s Pond Park through a cooperative licensing agreement with Suffolk County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. The Center is located on a greenbelt of public land parcels that stretches from Tiana Bay to Peconic Bay on the eastern end of Long Island, New York. This ecosystem is one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable, with salt and freshwater wetlands, Pine Barrens, deciduous forest, and meadowland. As a result, it is an ideal location for a wildlife rehabilitation center. The hospital is intended solely for wild animals. There are no ambient noises or smells to stress the wildlife that is recovering within. Every year, the Wildlife Rescue Center receives over 15,000 calls for information or assistance regarding wild animal encounters.In addition, The Center offers educational programs to local elementary and secondary schools. Local college students participate in cooperative education programs and internships. The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center has an annual operating budget of more than $950,000, almost entirely funded by generous donors. For more information, visit: www.wildliferescuecenter.org IG: @wildliferescuecenter | F: Wildliferescuehospitalhamptons

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.